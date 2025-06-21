‘Overstimulated’ Illinois Father Accused Of Giving Newborn Daughter Three Brain Bleeds In Peoria County

A 24-year-old Illinois man, Gabriel A. King, was accused of abusing his 2-month-old daughter, allegedly giving her three different brain bleeds, among other injuries. Allegedly, King told police that he was “overstimulated and overwhelmed.”

According to a Peoria County State’s Attorney (PCSA) release, the incident took place on Monday, June 2. The PCSA reported that the baby girl was left with King while her mother went to work. Hours later, the mother was called by King, who said that the baby was crying nonstop.

Upon returning home, the woman noticed that the 2-month-old baby was screaming in a way she had never heard before. When she changed her daughter’s diaper, she noticed some bruising. She decided to take the baby girl to a local hospital.

As per the PCSA, the 2-month-old suffered three separate brain bleeds. Additionally, she suffered an upper arm fracture near her shoulder, and she had bruises throughout her body.

A day later, at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, a Department of Children and Family Services caseworker reported an incident of child abuse to the Bartonville Police Department in connection with King’s daughter.

The caseworker reported that the girl’s mother had been with the baby girl on May 31 and June 1. At the time, the baby did not have any injuries.

‘Overstimulated And Overwhelmed’

Police decided to interview King, following the caseworker’s report. The father told police that, while watching the 2-month-old, he became “overstimulated and overwhelmed.” Moments later, according to him, the baby fell, and he grabbed her arm.

Moreover, the PCSA alleged that King told police that it was possible that the baby girl “hit something” while falling. In addition, he also said that “he may have handled the baby too roughly.”

However, a treating doctor evaluated the newborn’s injuries, noting that they were not accidental. They were the result of child abuse, as reported by the PCSA.

Gabriel A. King was arrested on Friday, June 13. He was charged with aggravated battery. During his detention hearing, Associate Judge Mark Gilles granted the State’s petition to detain, as per Law & Crime.

King will remain in custody until his trial.