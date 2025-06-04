Florida Mom Accused Of Covering Up Crime Her Son Allegedly Committed

The mom of a 15-year-old boy was accused of helping cover up a crime her son allegedly committed. Police arrested both the son and 33-year-old Kayla Cobb in connection with a stabbing near Heritage Middle School in Deltona, Florida, on May 14.

According to Fox 35, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office alleged that the teenage boy was involved in a fight near the school that escalated into a stabbing. Police claim that Kayla gave a false alibi in hopes of shielding her son from persecution.

The 15-year-old was accused of “jumping and stabbing” a fellow middle school student, per Law & Crime. Soon after the dispute that led to violence, police first arrested the mother.

Kayla’s son and a 13-year-old boy allegedly attacked a 15-year-old student walking home from school. The cops have also charged the younger perpetrator for being involved. This 13-year-old had reportedly planned the entire attack, although we don’t know the reason behind it.

Court records state that authorities charged the mother with giving false information to law enforcement during a felony investigation. This was quickly discovered after video footage viewed by officers contradicted her story.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also revealed additional evidence of wrongdoing in a Facebook video. Once they used the son’s cellphone data to track him to the crime scene, her alibi story fell apart.

“Mom provided a false alibi for him that was proven to be a lie,” said the sheriff. “She’s going to be my nominee for ‘mother of the year.’ Your son’s out there stabbing people, and you’re creating an alibi to have him not be accountable. Well now, we’re going to hold you accountable.”

She now resides in Volusia County Jail with a $500 bond. Kayla’s scheduled court date was Wednesday, but the records show that it was canceled.

Meanwhile, police charged her son with more serious charges of aggravated battery. Sheriff Chitwood revealed that the boy’s grandmother turned him in.

Fortunately, the victim of the crime survived and received medical treatment at a local hospital.