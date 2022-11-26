Always Cold? An Overshirt Is The Warm And Comfy Fashion Piece That Doesn’t Get The Hype It Deserves

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Last fall we were obsessed with the versatile shacket—a crossover between a shirt and a jacket, and it turned out to be a must-have in the colder seasons. The shacket looks like an oversized shirt made from heavier material that distinguishes it from a basic button-down—but it definitely isn’t strictly a jacket either. Instead, it’s an extra layer best used over tanks, tees, and thin long-sleeved shirts.

This season’s version of the shacket is “the overshirt,” which is very similar. But instead of being considered outerwear like its predecessor, the overshirt is considered to be equally suitable for indoor or outdoor wear.

Heavily influenced by men’s workwear and ’90s grunge fashion, the overshirt is a must-have, super on-trend piece that’s perfect for work and play this winter—especially if you’re someone who’s always shivering, like me.

Sweaters and hoodies are great, but they shouldn’t be your only fashion choices when you need an extra layer of warmth. Overshirts, which can be incorporated into any outfit, are much more versatile. They’re also available in a wide variety of fabrics and prints, so there’s definitely an option for everyone.

There are solid versions for a crisp and chic look, and plaid versions for the aforementioned grunge style. The options really are endless, plus they’re warm and cozy—a much better layering option than an itchy sweater.

Overshirts are the perfect way to stay warm this holiday season, both in the office and at home. They’re light enough that you won’t get too hot while sitting by the fire and eating all the holiday goodies, but they’re heavy enough to keep you warm while walking outdoors.

A nod to ’90s grunge, this plaid overshirt comes in a variety of color combinations, lengths, and patterns. There are options that hit just below the hip, some that hit at the lower thigh, and some that hit below the knee.

Available in sizes Small to XX-Large.

Each style available in multiple colors.

This overshirt has a worn/vintage look that we love. It’s available in a variety of color options, including Rangeley blue and washed orchid—don’t those sound gorgeous?

Available in sizes XS to XL with petite and plus options.

Multiple colors and patterns to choose from.

Made from comfortable, super soft twill fabric.

This collared overshirt is made with plush microfleece and a comfy jersey lining. It has a longer-length fit, snap buttons at the cuffs, darted sleeves, and welt pockets with a design uniquely fit to flatter every size.

Available in sizes XS to L.

Black and ivory color options.

Hits just below the hip.

