Over 96,000 People Are Fans Of The Kindle Paperwhite, And You Should Be Too

Even though it may feel outdated in today’s technology driven world, any avid reader will tell you that you just can’t beat the experience of reading a physical book. Some people enjoy collecting and displaying their books, while some people enjoy the sense of holding and smelling a book as they read. One study* in 2018 found that people can actually form an emotional attachment to physical books. Because of this love, most bookworm turn their nose up at the idea of ereaders. However, it’s hard to deny the convenience of most ereaders. You can store thousands of books in a lightweight and portable tablet, download books within seconds, and (in some models) listen to the audiobook as you read. So why limit yourself when it comes to reading? Using an ereader means you can read any time, anywhere. Are you intrigued yet?

The Kindle Paperwhite has been on the market for 3 years now. Nowadays, any phone or tablet that is over a year old is considered outdated (and some begin to suspiciously stop working after a new model comes out). Despite its age, the Kindle Paperwhite is still considered by many to be the one of the best ereaders available– especially for people on a budget. Another model, the Kindle Oasis is Amazon’s most decked out ereader, but is also the most expensive. We’ll show you how the Kindle Paperwhite is just as good as the Kindle Oasis, even at almost HALF the price.

What We Love About It

There are three main features that really make the Paperwhite worth your while- the battery life, Audible audiobooks streaming, and the waterproof design.

We could go on and on about the convenience of ereaders, but having your reading time depend on a device’s battery life will never not be annoying. Fortunately, the Kindle Paperwhite’s battery is a beast. A single battery charge can last not just a couple of hours, but SIX WEEKS. So one full charge before you head out on a relaxing vacation, and your Kindle will be all set. And for at home reading, you won’t have to be tied to an outlet while you binge read for hours on end. Your charger will be collecting dust by the time you have to plug your Paperwhite back in.

Speaking of bringing your Kindle on vacation, are you planning on relaxing by the poolside while you escape the cold winter months? The Paperwhite is now waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about reading as you lounge in the splash zone. And by waterproof, we don’t just mean this thing can handle a few splashes of water. The Paperwhite can withstand being underwater for a full HOUR. This will make bathtub reading a much more relaxing experience. The waterproof feature makes this ereader super easy to clean as well, so you won’t have to deal with grubby fingerprints distracting you from your reading session.

With the Audible steaming feature, you’ll never be too busy to read. Perfect for multitasking, you can listen to any book on Audible while you work, do some chores around the house, or while you travel. Just connect any Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones and you’ll be able to easily switch from reading to listening.

The Price

The Ad-Supported 8GB Paperwhite starts at $129.99, but if you want to get twice the storage the ad-supported 32GB version is $159.99. If you’d rather not have to deal with ads while you read, then you can get the 8GB version for $149.99 and the 32GB version for $179.99. If you have an older Kindle, you can trade it in and get 20% off a new Kindle Paperwhite.

More Specs

Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation

The 6-inch display features an auto-adjusting light with 300 pixels per inch.

Free cloud storage.

Wifi access or Wifi + cellular connectivity options are available.

Tablet comes in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, and Sage.

Promising Reviews

If you haven’t been convinced yet, you might be after hearing over 96 THOUSAND people gave this ereader a perfect 5-star rating. Here are some reviews left by happy readers.

“I am an avid reader and adore the new paperwhite! To me, it’s the perfect reader. No light bleed thru, easy to control the amount of backlight, easy to download books and simply just easy to read my books. It did not come with the very latest software uploaded but within 24 hours of being connected to my WiFi, the kindle updated itself. Honestly, I’ve never purchased a smart phone that didn’t need an update within minutes of activation…Android or Apple.

Using overdrive on my phone or tablet, it’s easy to borrow books and return books from my library. The newest update allows you to return right from your paperwhite and that is a huge improvement. As a prime member, I get a free book every month plus I follow several emails that alert to free or greatly discounted books. 8 GB of storage is way more than enough for me. I find the weight to be significantly less than a paperback even with a case. I am happy with this purchase!”

–Sherrie Thurman

“I have only had it a week, obviously but love it so far. It is lighter and slightly smaller. It fits well in my hand and I love it and it is my 6th kindle so I have some experience with them.”

–Richard F. Keller

The new Paperwhite to me is the best bang for your buck in terms of an e-reader. It’s essentially the same as the previous Paperwhite, with a few new upgrades. The biggest and nicest change is the flush screen. That was the biggest selling point to me. In the previous Paperwhite, the screen kind of dipped into the device, thus every so often you’d get debris and what not in the sides of the screen. So you had to clean it off every so often. With the flush screen, it’s smooth like an iPad screen, surface wise. You still got the same screen quality as the other Paperwhites though.

The device is also water proof, which I guess that’s cool. But I don’t ever see myself being in a situation where I’m like “gotta get my kindle wet.” But I guess that’s a perk for people who like to read while in a pool, bathtub, or hot tub.

There’s also new themes you can do that change the “theme” of your screen while you read. I haven’t messed around too much with that but seems like a cool new addition.

It’s also lighter and a tad thinner than the previous Paperwhite model. So, that’s a plus.

If you’re looking for a nice e reader, that isn’t too pricey, has a nice flush screen, with some cool perks like it being water resistant, I suggest this one. It does the same stuff as the Oasis and Voyage which are more expensive. This to me is just as nice and a lot more affordable.”

–Birgey

