‘Outer Banks’ Star Austin North Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Hospital Staff

The television show Outer Banks has won several awards over the past four years. This includes a People’s Choice Award in 2020. Naturally, the show has gained a lot of popularity. But one of the cast members doesn’t appear to be adjusting well to the fame.

Austin North, who plays Topper in the hit series, had an episode this past week where he allegedly assaulted several emergency room staffers in a Las Vegas hospital. The news was reported by TMZ.

“Austin North went haywire at a hospital in Vegas this week — attacking several emergency room staffers and needing to be restrained … so claim cops, anyway,” TMZ wrote.

“According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, officers were dispatched to UMC Hospital Tuesday night for reports of an assault and battery that had occurred in the ER … and when they arrived, cops say they interviewed the alleged victims.”

Austin North Went on a Violent Spree

TMZ also spoke to nurses at the hospital as well as a phlebotomist. All were present during North’s spree. They said that the episode “came out of nowhere” and the actor got very violent.

“According to a couple of nurses and a phlebotomist, the actor was throwing fists and shoving all three of them in succession. For no apparent reason whatsoever,” TMZ said.

“He’s alleged to have punched a nurse in the head, shoved the face of another nurse, and pushed the phlebotomist into a table — only for the latter alleged victim to use a tray nearby to smack him in the head in self-defense.”

Outer Banks Star Arrested for Battery

Luckily for those who were there, law enforcement was able to get the situation under control. North was arrested for battery. He has since bonded out. TMZ also reports that North was not admitted into the emergency room. So what he was doing there remains a mystery.

“They finally cuffed him to a gurney there in the hospital. The cops who arrived to deal with this say they read Austin his Miranda rights when they told him they were arresting him for battery,” TMZ added.

“He was hauled off to jail. And he was booked for gross misdemeanor battery … and posed for this mug shot. Austin has since bonded out.”