oscar-winner-robert-towne-dead-at-89

Robert Towne, Oscar-winning screenwriter and director, is dead at age 89.

Towne’s publicist, Carri McClure, revealed he died Monday surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles. She declined to comment on any cause of death.

He broke into Hollywood in 1960, writing the screenplay for Last Woman on Earth. From there, his career spanned decades, the illustrious writer going on to bring dozens of films and TV series to life, including The Outer Limits, The Firm, Mission: Impossible, and Mission: Impossible II.

Towne accepted the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the 47th Academy Awards for his script Chinatown. During his speech, he stated, “If you’ve ever been on a film that didn’t quite work out, you know how much you owe to the people on a film that did.”

"If you've ever been on a film that didn't quite work out, you know how much you owe to the people on a film that did."



Robert Towne accepting the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (CHINATOWN) at the 47th Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/58SxavHAbF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 3, 2024

Oscar-Winning Robert Towne Is Dead at the Age of 89

Towne was also nominated for Oscars for more of his work, including The Last Detail, Shampoo, and Greystroke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes.

Though he led a long and successful career, Towne’s fans felt devastated to hear about his passing.

“A legend has left us,” one person wrote on X. “RIP Robert Towne, one of the most prolific and accomplished screenwriters ever to work in Hollywood. We’ll have much more to say about Towne and his tremendous body of work next week, but for today, we simply say: Thank you, Robert.”

“The right screenwriter at the right time. He extended the golden years another three decades. We are diminished,” said another.

A third person added, “Chinatown is arguably the best American film ever made. The screenplay is a masterpiece. The acting, incredible. Directing, genius. Best dialogue ever written. Rest in peace, Robert.”