Oscar Nominee Shockingly Reveals He’s ‘Still Struggling to Make a Living’ in Hollywood

Despite having a successful acting career for more than 20 years, Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou recently admitted that he is still struggling to make a living in Hollywood.

While appearing on an episode of CNN’s African Voices Changemakers, Hounsou revealed he continues to be underpaid.

“I’m still struggling to make a living,” he explained. “I’ve been in the filmmaking business for over two decades with two Oscar nominations and many blockbuster films, and yet, I’m still struggling financially. I’m definitely underpaid.”

Hounsou believed the Academy Awards snubbed him for his breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s 1997 historical drama Amistad. He received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the film.

“I was nominated for the Golden Globe, but they ignored me for the Oscars because they thought that I had just come off the boat and the streets,” he continued. “Even though I successfully did that, they just didn’t feel like I was an actor to whom they should pay any respect.”

The Oscar nominee further explained the progress that still needs to be made in the entertainment industry.

“This conceptual idea of diversity still has a long way to go,” he pointed out. “Systemic racism won’t change like that anytime soon.”

“My acting work really opened my eyes,” he also shared with CNN. “As I was doing research for the film, I became profoundly aware of the disconnect between Afro-descendants from their roots and culture. Because when you don’t know where you came from, you don’t know who you are.”

Hounsou is known for his roles in Blood Diamond, Gladiator, A Quiet Place, and Guardians of the Galaxy. He received Oscar nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in In America and Best Supporting Actor in Blood Diamond.

Djimon Hounsou Previously Stated He Still Has to Prove Why He Needs to Get Paid For His Acting Roles

During a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Hounson spoke about proving he needs to get paid for his roles.

“I still have to prove why I need to get paid,” he told the media outlet. “They always come at me with a complete lowball.”

“‘We only have this much for the role, but we love you so much,” Hounson quoted film executives. “‘And we really think you can bring so much.'”

He then referred to Viola Davis, who has also stated she felt as though she was underpaid for her roles. She has been vocal about wage discrimination in the entertainment industry over the years.

“Viola Davis said it beautifully,” Hounsou pointed out. “She’s won an Oscar, she’s won an Emmy, she’s won a Tony, and she still can’t get paid.”