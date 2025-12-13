Oscar-Nominated Actress Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With NFL QB Husband

An Oscar-nominated actress and her NFL star husband are scoring big—baby number one is on the way. Indeed, newlyweds Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are expecting.

Videos by Suggest

Steinfeld shared her pregnancy announcement in her Substack newsletter, celebrating her 29th birthday with a list of her 29 favorite moments from the past year.

At the end of her list, the True Grit Oscar nominee shared a video announcing her pregnancy. In the clip, Steinfeld poses in the snow, baring her pregnant stomach for a kiss from Allen. The two are then seen smiling together before the video ends with the actress wearing a fleece sweatshirt with “mother” written on it.

As the video ended, the camera pulled back to show the two holding hands beside an adorable little snowman.

Soon after announcing via their newsletter, the couple shared the same video in a joint Instagram post.

“I love you ❤️,” Buffalo Bills quarterback and wordsmith Allen wrote in the comments.

Naturally, a parade of high-profile friends flooded the comments to congratulate the actress and her NFL husband on their impressive teamwork both on and off the field.

“OH MY GODDDDD HAILS!!!!!” Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown exclaimed. “Wow, massive congrats, you two,” Twilight legend Taylor Lautner gushed. Model Hailey Bieber wrote a heartfelt “Ahhhhhhh,” before adding tearing up and red heart emojis.

“So so so happy for you both!!!! What a blessed little baby!! My favorite role you’ve ever had to date…” Just Go With It actress Bailee Madison wrote.

Even Allen’s stoic NFL team got in on the lovefest, writing “Congratulations!!” adding the Bills team colors with blue and red heart emojis.

NFL player Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld back in February. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The pregnancy announcement comes more than six months after the couple’s private wedding ceremony in Montecito, California. The Sinners actress and quarterback were first linked in 2023, and he proposed last November during the Bills’ bye week with a cliffside proposal overlooking the Pacific Ocean.