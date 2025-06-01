Hailee Steinfeld Ties the Knot With Josh Allen

It’s official – Hailee Steinfeld is a married woman!

The Sinners actress said “I do” to NFL star Josh Allen in California on May 31, just months after announcing their engagement.

In photos obtained by PEOPLE, Steinfled donned a beautiful white gown featuring a cathedral veil and white sheer gloves. Allen wore a black tuxedo and a button-up white shirt.

The couple was first romantically linked in May 2023, but didn’t make the relationship Instagram official until July 2024. Allen proposed to Steinfeld in November 2024.

However, they made their red carpet debut at the 14th Annual NFL Honors in New Orleans earlier this year. Allen gave Steinfled a little shout-out during the event. “You’ve been my rock, you’re my best friend. I would not be standing on the stage if it weren’t for you.”

Hailee Steinfeld Previously Shared Details About How Josh Allen Proposed to Her

While speaking with Who What Wear earlier this year, Hailee Steinfeld shared details about how Josh Allen proposed to her.

When asked by the publication if she suspected the proposal was coming, Steinfeld admitted, “Oh my God, no! You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you’re like, ‘I just don’t know.'”

She then stated that the proposal occurred during a trip to Malibu, California, which the actress described as her “happy place.”

“It was magical,” Steinfeld said about the proposal. “That’s the word.”

She then pointed out that Allen made sure she was dressed for the proposal.

“I’m so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good,” the actress jokingly said. “And we have these photos that we’ll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I’m not looking at being like, ‘What was I wearing?”

Allen also previously spoke about the proposal.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’” Allen recalled. “I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” he continued. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on, and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

“I said I couldn’t wait any longer,” Allen went on to add. “I said I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

