Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Heartwarming ‘Family Time’ With Children, Partner Katy Perry

Nearly a decade into his relationship with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom opens up about spending time with the Firework hitmaker and his children.

Right before he made an appearance on the three-part Peppa Pig wedding special, the Lord of the Rings star opened up to PEOPLE about his family.

“Family time is, for me, a meal together. Sitting down at a table,” Orlando Bloom said. “It is going out on a walk or going on an adventure. It’s games, it’s play, [and] it’s connection. It’s holding hands and hugging. And telling people you love them a lot.”

Bloom shares three-year-old daughter Daisy with Katy Perry and 13-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The actor’s daughter made her first official public appearance in Nov. 2023. She was attending Perry’s Las Vegas residency at the time.

A few years after he and Kerr split, Orlando Bloom met Katy Perry. They got engaged in Feb. 2019, but haven’t said “I Do” officially.

Katy Perry Previously Stated Daughter Daisy Is a ‘Combination’ of Her and Orlando Bloom

In 2022, Katy Perry opened up to PEOPLE about being a parent and sharing daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom.

“Daisy is great,” Perry declared. “She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out. It’s amazing to see everything new again through a toddler’s eyes.”

Also speaking about how she approaches parenting, Perry said, “Daisy’s with me all the time and she loves seeing Mama get ready and turn into the character. And I get to give bath time between 6:00 and 7:00. It’s a great routine. I thrive on routine.”

Orlando Bloom then stated in 2023 that he and Katy Perry are blessed to have Daisy in their lives. “She’s beautiful, she’s growing fast, big, strong and healthy. And you can’t be more blessed than that. And literally, I kid you not, she’s like, ‘Daddy, can I have a smoothie?’ You know what she gets? She gets Form. We are very blessed.”

Daisy was born in late Aug. 2020. Bloom then said that Katy Perry is his number one supporter. “I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?” he said. “What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with [American] Idol.”

“Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it’s who we are. Katy’s a force and we both have these pools we swim in, and we recognize each other’s pools and we go, ‘Hey, I’m over here. We’re doing this.’ And it’s great.”