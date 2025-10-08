Orlando Bloom Explains Why He ‘Was a Horrible Person to Be Around’ While Making New Movie

Orlando Bloom had to lose a great deal of weight for his next movie, which apparently made him a “horrible” person to be around.

Videos by Suggest

The actor has not been silent on the effects his dramatic weight loss had on himself and others around him for the movie The Cut, which premiered in cinemas on September 5. The film follows an Irish boxer going to extreme lengths to get into shape for a championship boxing title.

When Orlando Bloom visited This Morning on August 27, he spoke about the incredibly tough regimen he had to follow to lose enough weight for the movie.

“I wouldn’t recommend to at home, by the way,” he started. “It was definitely not something to take lightly.”

For the film, Orlando Bloom collaborated with a “great” nutritionist who had previously worked with Christian Bale.

“He basically tiered me down from three meals a day to two to one,” he explained. But the biggest tragedy was losing his protein powder.

“I love this protein [powder]. It’s like, suddenly all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one,” he lamented. “I was like, ‘No, don’t take that one.'”

Eventually the star was left with just eating tuna and cucumber for the last three weeks of his journey. It’s no wonder he was miserable.

Dramatic Weight Loss Made Orlando Bloom Difficult To Be Near

Undergoing such an extreme change in the body will have an effect on the mind.

“I was just exhausted just mentally, physically, and I was just hangry,” he admitted. “I was a horrible person to be around.”

The weight loss didn’t just make him hangry, however. There were other mental side effects that came along for the right.

“It’s really weird,” he said, delving into the mental effects of his task. He suffered from paranoia and intrusive thoughts. “We’re supposed to eat and sleep and take care of ourselves.”

When you deprive your body in the way Bloom did, you’re bound to mentally break down a little. Well, at least he looked great in the movie.