Original Member of Classic Metal Group Dead at 69: Bandmate Confirms Tony Richards’ Death

Tony Richards, the original drummer of American heavy metal band W.A.S.P., has died at the age of 69.

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W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless confirmed the sad news through a social media statement, expressing the band’s grief over losing one of its founding members.

“The entire W.A.S.P. Camp are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our original drummer, Tony Richards,” Lawless wrote. “When the Band was first started we were 4 extremely strong personalities. Tony was absolutely equal to any of the others that were in the Band.”

Fans And Bandmates Mourn For Tony Richard’s Loss

Lawless praised Richards’ personality and musicianship, recalling how his performances captivated audiences. Lawless also highlighted the drummer’s contribution to the band’s early recordings, saying his influence would remain part of their debut album’s legacy.

“He will forever be missed. We in the W.A.S.P. Camp would like to wish his family our deepest condolences,” the statement concluded.

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes also remembered Richards. A statement shared by Holmes’ wife and manager, Catherine, revealed that the guitarist had spoken with Richards just weeks before his death.

“His passed make us sad, he deserved not be forgotten and what also he brought to this industry,” they wrote.

Richards joined W.A.S.P. in 1982 and played on the band’s self-titled debut album, released in 1984. The record featured the track “I Wanna Be Somebody,” which remains among the group’s best-known songs.

He left the band around 1984 and Steve Riley subsequently took over drumming duties.

Richards also performed with Dante Fox, the group that later evolved into Great White.

No cause of death has been announced.