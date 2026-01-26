‘Orange is the New Black’ Star Relapses Following Nearly a Decade of Sobriety

After nearly 10 years of sobriety, Orange is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne reveals she has relapsed.

In a post on X last week, Lyonne revealed that she “took” her relapse public and more to come about the topic. She then responded to a fan who sent her support in the comments.

“Thanks, boss… for grace, etc,” she wrote. “Sending love back your way. May become a pothead or a nun. TBD.”

The Orange is the New Black star later shared more details about her sobriety relapse situation. “Recovery is a lifelong process,” she explained. “Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone. Grateful for love and smart feet. Gonna do it for baby Bambo. Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets.”

Continuing to speak out, Lyonne shared, “If no one told ya today, I love you. No matter how far down the scales we have gone, we will see how our experience may help another. Keep going, kiddos. Don’t quit before the miracle. Wallpaper your mind with love. Rest is all noise [and] baloney. “

The relapse admission comes nearly 20 years after Lyonne was ordered to go to court-appointed rehab after facing criminal mischief, harassment, and trespassing charges from allegations that she threatened to molest a neighbor’s dog during a disagreement.

She was also arrested for a DUI in 2001.

The Actress Once Opened up About ‘Spiraling’ Into Addiction

During a 2012 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lyonne opened up about her addiction struggles over the years.

“Spiraling into addiction is really, really scary,” she explained. “I was definitely as good as dead, you know? A lot of people don’t come back. That makes me feel wary and self-conscious. I wouldn’t want to feel prideful about it.”

“People really rallied around me and pulled me up by my f—ing bootstraps,” she said. “There was a warrant for my arrest, which helped too.”

Lyonne also admitted that she did “not think I was coming back” with an acting career following her drug and legal woes.

“I believe in comedy. The cleaner I got, the funnier things got. Life became crisp, less muted,” she noted. “Though [going to the set] did have that feeling of ‘Oh, God, what are they all going to look like? And how embarrassing—after what I’ve been through, I hope they don’t search me on the way in.’ And no one did! Everyone was really nice.”