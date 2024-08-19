oprah-winfrey-posts-touching-phil-donahue-tribute-following-his-death-at-88

Phil Donahue, the legendary mastermind behind several hit talk shows, passed away on August 18. He was 88 years old.

Donahue laid the groundwork for several future hit talk shows. The Oprah Winfrey Show perhaps being the most notable. Following Donahue’s passing, Winfrey took to social media to post a touching tribute to the late producer…

Oprah Winfrey Pays Tribute to Late Phil Donahue

“There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously,” she wrote.

“He was a pioneer. I’m glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace, Phil “

Following his passing, Montel Williams called him the “godfather” of talk shows.

“With a heavy heart, I bid farewell to Phil Donahue, the true godfather of the talk show genre. Phil pioneered audience participation on critical issues, setting the standard for all of us who followed,” Williams said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“His contributions to television and dialogue on important societal topics are immeasurable.”

Donahue’s Wife Posts Touching Tribute to Late Husband

Marlo Thomas, Donahue’s wife, also shared a statement on Instagram.

“I’m sure by now you’ve heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night,” the statement began. “So I know you understand that I’ll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts.”

“But I didn’t want to disappear without saying thank you for the beautiful messages of love and support that have been coming in all day, and for the wonderful and generous way that you’ve let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years,” she continued.

“As a man who spent his career loving his audiences, Phil got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you’ve been sharing.”