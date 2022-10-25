Menopause Even Brought Oprah Winfrey Down, Here’s How She Built Herself Back Up

Oprah Winfrey has done a lot of things. Best known for her self-titled talk show, she has also launched a media company, television network, and magazine. Over the years, she’s been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades. However, even with all of her recognition and achievements, Winfrey couldn’t stop menopause from bringing her down. The only way she was able to come back from it was by being open and vulnerable about her situation.

A few years ago, when Winfrey was in her late 40s, she began experiencing sleepless nights and heart palpitations. Taking her symptoms seriously, the talk show host immediately went to her doctor. After seeing a cardiologist, Winfrey wore a heart monitor for weeks because the cardiologist suspected the worst: heart disease.

Finding Answers In Unexpected Places

However, the answer to her heart palpitations didn’t come from her doctors. Instead, her questions were answered in Dr. Christiane Northrup’s book, The Wisdom of Menopause. As Winfrey read about heart palpitations being a symptom of menopause, she realized the most likely explanation for her symptoms were overlooked by her doctors. Winfrey finally understood that she was going through the menopause transition.

As Winfrey shared on Oprah Daily, “I did multiple shows about my discovery because at the time, almost no one was talking about menopause. Until that point in my adult life, I don’t recall one serious conversation with another woman about what to expect. Sure, I’d heard about hot flashes. But I wasn’t prepared for palpitations.”

In fact, Winfrey’s symptoms didn’t end with the heart palpitations. Once she entered menopause at age 53, she felt dulled. Even doing things she previously enjoyed, such as reading, became difficult. Winfrey couldn’t believe that the change was bringing her down. After all she had accomplished in life, the actress wasn’t willing to stop doing what she loved because of menopause.

Sometimes Friends Have The Best Advice

The talk show host shared her experience on her show and with her friends. Since Winfrey was willing to address the issue and be vulnerable about her experience, a friend shared that she, too, experienced the depressive symptoms that Winfrey described. The friend admitted to Winfrey that an estrogen supplement had been the answer to helping her thrive again.

Turns out, Winfrey experienced the same rejuvenation thanks to an estrogen supplement. “All it took was one application, and the world returned to technicolor,” remarked Winfrey. “I could feel my countenance shifting. For the first time in years, I was sleeping the whole night through.” The estrogen supplement was the key to bringing back Winfrey’s drive for life.

Winfrey’s ability to be honest and vulnerable about her experience is a great example for all of us. When we open up about our needs, we can receive the support that gives us our life back, even from the unlikeliest of places.

