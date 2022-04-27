Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Share Heartwarming Beginning Of Their Nearly Half-Century Friendship

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are both famous for their work in television, but the pair are also known for their 46-year friendship. In a new interview, Winfrey and King open up about how they struck up their relationship.

How A Snowstorm Pushed King And Winfrey Together

In an interview with People, Winfrey told the story of how she and King were introduced. Winfrey was 22 years old and working as a news anchor at WJZ-TV in Baltimore. King, then 21, was also working at the station as a production assistant and writer.

One night, Winfrey asked King to stay at her place because of a heavy snowstorm. The two did not know each other well, but that soon changed. “We ended up talking all night long,” Winfrey said.

The next day, the talk show host even gave King a toothbrush and a dress to wear to work. King still remembers the style of the dress: “It was purple with a scoop neck and bell sleeves.”

“We’ve literally been friends ever since,” Winfrey concluded. Over the years, the pair’s famous friendship has struck a chord with thousands of people across the country. Winfrey and King said they regularly get approached by fans who want to share stories of their own strong friendships.

“I always get, ‘This is my Oprah’,” King explained. “It’s one of the biggest compliments.” Winfrey chimed in, saying, “And I always get, ‘This is my Gayle’. I understand what that means: long-term, standing in the gap, no matter what I’m here for you.”

Winfrey: ‘It Certainly Is A Beautiful Friendship’

Winfrey and King also talked about how much they cherish the relationship they’ve built over the years, with Winfrey saying that finding someone who is “happy for your happiness” is a real gift. “And on the flip side, I [can] trust her about anything,” King added. “Her advice is always very good.”

Their comments about each other have been consistently glowing over the years. In a 2010 interview with Barbara Walters, Winfrey said of King, “She is the mother I never had, she is the sister everybody would want, she is the friend everybody deserves, I don’t know a better person.” The video clip of Winfrey saying that went viral and has become a meme over the years.

“People will find this hard to believe, but we’ve never had a serious argument,” Winfrey shared. “It certainly is a beautiful friendship.” The famous friends have forged a very strong bond, inspiring people everywhere to seek out meaningful relationships in their own lives.

