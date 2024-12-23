Man Allegedly Steals Grandkids’ Christmas Gifts for Meth

A single Michigan dad is in disbelief after his father allegedly stole Christmas gifts for his children to purchase meth.

According to a recent report, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office revealed that its narcotics unit arrested a Paw Paw, Michigan, man as part of a meth investigation. Following his arrest, it was revealed that he had stolen his grandchildren’s Christmas gifts to pay for his meth addiction.

The items were originally purchased by the sheriff’s office and were given to the four young children during Shop with the Sheriff. All were traded or sold for meth. However, the grandfather refused to cooperate with law enforcement to get the grandchildren’s gifts back.

Despite the situation, the sheriff’s office made sure the children weren’t left without any gifts under the tree.

“Our office, Paw Paw Schools, and misc others gathered up money and gift cards to make their Christmas whole again,” the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office revealed. “We took them out on a shopping spree and made it a Christmas they won’t forget.”

The grandfather was identified as Donald Lucas Sr., 62.

The Paw Paw Man’s Son Speaks Out After He Steals Christmas Gifts For Meth

Lucas Sr.’s son, Don Lucas Jr., who is the father of the young children, also spoke to local media outlet Fox 17 about the situation.

“I was crying. I was breaking up crying over it,” he explained. “What am I going to do? I cannot believe that somebody would come and steal the gifts from the kids.”

It was alleged that more than $1,000 in gifts were stolen by Lucas Sr.

Daniel Abbott, the Sheriff of Van Buren County, also spoke about what happened to Lucas Jr.’s family.

“We know people struggle in life,” Abbott explained. “I was one of those kids growing up, and I could have used something like this.”

He then shared how the community rallied around the family.

“Paw Paw schools donated money, People donated money, Walmart gave us a gift card for money today,” Abbott revealed. “So, long story short, this community, our office, Paw Paw schools, stepped up big.“

Lucas Jr.’s children were each able to receive more than $500 each to spend on fun games, toys, dolls, and bikes.

The father of four thanked the community for all of its support.

“I want to say thank you and Merry Christmas,” he added. “And it just blew my mind. How many people stepped up to help us.”