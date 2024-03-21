OnlyFans Model Makes $32K a Month as a Megan Fox Lookalike

A woman has ditched her day job after cashing in up to 32,000 a month as a Megan Fox doppelgänger on OnlyFans. 26-year-old Taylor Ryan from Exeter, England, made a bold move in 2020. She left her barista job at Costa Coffee to pursue a career as a celebrity impersonator.

“There’s a lot of hard work that goes into it. It’s extremely time-consuming,” Ryan told SWNS via the New York Post.

In 2018, Taylor ventured into OnlyFans as a side hustle but later dove deeper into it after finding her Megan Fox angle. Encouraged by friends who noted her resemblance to Fox, she found her niche. As she fully embraced the persona of the Jennifer’s Body star, Ryan noticed a surge in viewership on her OnlyFans account.

Taylor remembers the magical moment she realized her Fox gambit was paying off. “Someone requested for me to wear the same outfit Megan Fox wears — a bra top and short denim shorts — to bend over the bonnet and open it,” Ryan recalled. “They paid $300.”

The OnlyFans Model Spends Up to 13 Hours a Day Playing as Megan Fox

Of course, she also gets requests from customers asking for more. This leads to OnlyFans scenarios far outside of the typical Megan Fox vehicle like Transformers. “A lot of them are just for me to sit in a car topless and play with my boobs,” Taylor admitted.

Taylor mentioned that preparing for work is the highlight of her job. “My favorite part of the job is getting ready and seeing the look come together,” she explained. “I put my music on and have a coffee on the go — the glamming up part I really enjoy.”

However, not all requests are as simple as playing with her boobs while sitting in a car. Ryan devotes between nine and thirteen hours to her Megan Fox OnlyFans gig. “If I get certain requests on the weekend, I do those too, so it’s a pretty hectic life,” Taylor revealed.

In October of last year, Ryan revealed that she was diagnosed with autism. “I’m quite offensive sometimes. But now I have an excuse: it’s not me — it’s the autism!” she quipped.

Ryan insists that her customers be straightforward in their requests as she claims finds it challenging to understand others’ emotions. “It’s difficult to explain, but I don’t really understand people’s emotions,” Taylor said. “I don’t see it as anything terrible though — if we were all the same it would be boring,” Taylor pointed out.