OnlyFans Model Accused of Murder, Filmed Content While Client Was Bound in Plastic Wrap

An OnlyFans model has been charged with murder after a client passed away during a fetish session in which he reportedly requested to be wrapped in plastic wrap “like a mummy.”

In April 2023, police responding to a 911 call discovered Michaela Rylaarsdam attempting to revive an unresponsive man. He was later identified as 56-year-old Michael Dale, by performing CPR, per court documents obtained by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Dale was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors determined he was brain dead. A few days later, he was removed from life support.

Two years after his passing, police arrested Rylaarsdam, charging her with murder.

On the night of Dale’s death, he allegedly paid Rylaarsdam $11,000 for a fetish encounter. He allegedly requested the then-29-year-old to “wrap him in saran wrap like a mummy, glue a pair of women’s boots to his feet, and pour adhesive over his eyes to seal them shut,” according to an affidavit cited by KSWB.

OnlyFans Model Reportedly Denies Placing a Bag Over the Head of Client She’s Charged in the Murder Of

According to the affidavit, events reportedly escalated far beyond that point.

“He had duct tape over his mouth, a plastic bag over his head, more saran wrap around that, and then duct tape wrapped around his face and head, securing all the layers to his head,” the Los Angeles Times details, citing the document. “He also appeared to have had saran wrap wrapped around his neck tightly.”

The medical examiner concluded that the bag had been wrapped around Dale’s head for at least eight minutes. The cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation, with the manner of death ruled as homicide.

Rylaarsdam handed her phone over to the police upon their arrival at the scene. However, according to The Times, the affidavit reports there was “no evidence” that Dale “ever requested Rylaarsdam to place a bag over his head and secure it, which eventually caused him to suffocate and die.”

According to the Times, a video on the phone allegedly showed Rylaarsdam creating content for her OnlyFans account using a vibrator, while Dale lay nearby with his head wrapped and sealed in a plastic bag, Saran Wrap, and duct tape.

Rylaarsdam was arrested in February and is currently being held without bail at a detention facility in San Diego. According to the affidavit, she reportedly denied placing a bag over Dale’s head.

Rylaarsdam is scheduled to return to court in April.