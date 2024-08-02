Tori Spelling Says She’ll Do OnlyFans to Pay for Kids’ College Tuitions

Tori Spelling joked that she’d have to do OnlyFans to afford her five children’s college tuitions.

Spelling has five kids with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott: son Liam, 17, daughter Stella, 16, daughter Hattie, 12, son Finn, 11, and son Beau, 7. During an episode of Spelling’s “misSPELLING” podcast, she spoke with her guest, William Shatner, about how she might afford tuition for all five children.

“You got numerous children going to school. And university, [which] they will eventually go to, I’m here to tell you, is inordinately [expensive],” Shatner told Spelling. “I mean, it’s just crazy.”

“I’m gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get them into college,” Spelling quipped

“You’re gonna have to do what?” the actor, 93 asked, revealing that he doesn’t know what OnlyFans even is.

“I guess, originally, [OnlyFans] was more women in the field — not sex workers, but along those lines,” Spelling explained.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute. When you say ‘not sex workers, but along those lines,’ they either are, or they aren’t,” Shatner said. “They’re either putting out, or they’re not putting out.”

Tori Spelling Talks OnlyFans to Afford Her Children’s College Tuitions

During their interview, Shatner asked Spelling whether those on OnlyFans are “looking for sexual adventure.”

“Yes,” Spelling confirmed. “But OnlyFans transformed into — now there’s comedians on and there’s chefs on, and it’s videos, and people pay. It’s, like, you could subscribe. But a lot of actresses do it now, and they show things.”

“So if you’re on in a bikini or something revealing,” she continued, “if people subscribe and they pay more, they can get, like, a shot of you with, like, your breast showing.”

“So what you’re saying is that there’s an app that you can go to to get financial help — like GoFundMe,” Shatner said. “[Call it] ‘I need help raising my kids.'”

“I need that. Can we start that for me?” Spelling joked. “Educating my kids about money so they don’t turn out like me.”

Instead, Shatner offered, “Let them work.”