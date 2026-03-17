‘Ongoing Health Issue’ Sparks Yet Another Rock Tour Cancellation

A pop-rock band announced the cancellation of their remaining U.S. tour dates due to “an ongoing health issue with the band.”

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Los Angeles-based band Badflower took to Instagram last week to break the disappointing news to fans.

“Unfortunately, due to an ongoing health issue within the band, we need to cancel the remaining 8 shows of our tour,’ the band wrote.

“We are very sorry to have to do this. Please get a refund at point of purchase, and we look forward to coming back soon!” the “Don’t Hate Me” rockers concluded.

Frontman Josh Katz has struggled with vocal issues throughout the tour. During a Feb. 27 show in Salt Lake City, he cut the set short and informed the crowd he was ending the tour.

Badflower singer Josh Katz in 2019. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

In a video update from a doctor’s office on March 2, Katz clarified that the tour was not canceled.

“The important thing for me, right now, is that mentally I feel supported,” the “Ghost” singer said. “Certainly enough to continue with this tour and continue my career.”

The rock tour continued for another week before the band officially announced its cancellation.

Rock Fans Support Badflower After Tour Cancellation

That said, fans seemed to see the writing on the wall. The comments section of the band’s announcement was flooded with support, with many encouraging the group to prioritize their health.

“Totally understandable. Only you know your body and health, no one else,” one top comment read. “Glad to see the band cancel the tour instead of ending shows early. At least at that point people can get a refund for their ticket(s),” a second fan added.

“Thank you SO much for cancelling and being a good example of how to take care of yourself and your mental health first. As someone that loves y’all and had plans to go to the Huntsville show, I am proud of the band for doing this,” another understanding fan wrote.