Doc-Blocked: Why Alleged Sex Cult OneTaste’s Documentary Lawsuit Was Dismissed By A Judge

A Los Angeles judge has denied the requests of over a dozen people who want a portion of a Netflix documentary to be removed or altered. The documentary, Orgasm Inc, allegedly contains material that is “misappropriated” and sexually explicit.

What is OneTaste?

Orgasm Inc. follows OneTaste, a sexual wellness company that touts “orgasmic meditation” to its followers. Things started to fall apart when Bloomberg reported that OneTaste employees were pressured into taking expensive courses and going on pricey company retreats.

RELATED: Why Spanish Prosecutors Want To Put Shakira Behind Bars For Eight Years (And What Is More Likely To Happen)

According to Women’s Health, former employees claimed OneTaste was a “prostitution ring” where staffers were forced to have sex with and perform “orgasmic meditation” with clients. A lawsuit was filed in 2018 that claimed sexual abuse and fraud, but it was dismissed in 2019.

Amid all the bad press, OneTaste rebranded. The company is now called the Institute of Om and still offers workshops and events.

A Group Filed A Lawsuit Over Documentary Footage

The documentary contains video footage from OneTaste events and lectures, and does not show any footage of private orgasmic meditation sessions. However, some of the people shown in the videos do not want to be part of Netflix’s documentary.

A suit was filed after more than 400 people currently or formerly affiliated with OneTaste petitioned Netflix to remove certain scenes, demanding “privacy and protection,” according to NBC. The formal complaint named 15 plaintiffs who wanted a temporary restraining order that would halt the distribution of “private, sexually explicit materials.”

This petition claimed the material was sold to Netflix by a former OneTaste employee without their “knowledge, permission, or consent.” It was sent to the streaming company in September.

Why Their Suit Has Been Dismissed

Their request to remove or blur the footage has been denied. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Chalfant said the plaintiffs had no evidence that the documentary includes explicit footage of them.

RELATED: How A Lawsuit From An Unlikely Celebrity Led To Twitter Implementing The Blue Checkmark

Chalfant also stated that nothing shown in the film could irreparably harm them. A lawyer for the plaintiffs declined to comment. Netflix and the film’s director, Sarah Gibson, have not yet commented on the suit.

The group of plaintiffs—all of whom were identified as “Doe”—also alleged that the documentary was a privacy violation and an intrusion into their private affairs. These allegations are still under investigation.

Orgasm Inc. is already racking up views, and with the dismissal of this lawsuit, it doesn’t look like Netflix has any plans to remove or alter any of the documentary’s footage.

More From Suggest