One of the Last Surviving Tuskegee Airmen Has Died: Lt. Col. Harry T. Stewart Jr. Was 100

Lt. Col. Harry T. Stewart Jr., one of the last remaining combat pilots of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, passed away on Sunday.

Born on July 4, 1924, in Newport News, Virginia, Stewart died peacefully at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, on February 2, 2025, per local outlet Click On Detroit.

Stewart celebrated his 100th birthday on July 4, 2024. In his honor, a special birthday celebration was hosted at the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum that same day.

We wish a very happy birthday to Lt. Col Harry T Stewart Jr., USAF (Ret.) who turns 100 today! Stewart served as a combat pilot during WWII with the 332nd Fighter Group, the famed Tuskegee Airmen. He successfully completed 43 missions, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross. pic.twitter.com/jkaYFdkBod — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) July 4, 2024

Brian Smith, President and CEO of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum, paid tribute to Stewart following the news of his passing.

“Harry Stewart was a kind man of profound character and accomplishment with a distinguished career of service he continued long after fighting for our country in World War II,” Smith said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by his passing and extend our condolences to his family and friends around the world.”

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first all-African American fighter pilot squadron, established during the 1940s when the U.S. military still segregated units by race. Nearly 1,000 men served as pilots, supported by many others in critical ground roles. Today, the Tuskegee Airmen National Museum preserves their legacy, showcasing historical artifacts and stories from that era while inspiring a passion for aviation and aerospace engineering.

Lt. Col. Harry T. Stewart Jr. Enlisted at 18 and Flew in 43 Combat Missions with the Tuskegee Airmen

At just 18 years old, Stewart joined the Army Air Corps, aspiring to become a pilot. Throughout his service, he successfully completed an impressive 43 combat missions.

Stewart was one of just four Tuskegee Airmen to achieve the feat of downing three enemy aircraft in a day. He was also a key member of the team that won the Air Force’s first Top Gun Aerial Combat competition in 1949.

After the war, Stewart pursued higher education, earning a degree in mechanical engineering from New York University. He went on to build a successful career, eventually serving as vice president at Detroit’s ANR Pipeline Co. He later retired there.

In 2007, the surviving Tuskegee Airmen were honored with the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal.