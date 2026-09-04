fox-news-host-out-after-12-years

Fox News abruptly ousted a popular host, surprising fans of the network, including President Donald Trump.

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As of Sept. 3, financial reporter and news anchor Maria Bartiromo is no longer with Fox News Media. “We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 ½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” the network said via a press release.

Fox News Media didn’t explain the reason for Bartiromo’s exit, simply noting that her show, Mornings with Maria, aired its final episode yesterday morning. Meanwhile, Jason Chaffetz will now host her weekly show, Sunday Morning Futures.

Maria Bartiromo poses for a photo during “Mornings With Maria” at Fox Business Network Studios on May 12, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Trump, an avid fan of Bartiromo’s friendly coverage of him, took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to lament her departure from the network.

“I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business,” the 80-year-old wrote. “Three different shows, always number one. Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior. Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy. God bless you.”

Other High-Profile Politicians Lament Maria Bartiromo Leaving Fox News

Vice President JD Vance also wished Bartiromo well.

“I love Maria. I think she’s an amazing person, an amazing talent,” Vance told reporters, per PBS News. “Whatever she does, she’s gonna do great, and I wish her all the best. She’s a very, very dear friend.”

“I just saw that @MariaBartiromo has left @FoxBusiness @FoxNews & so sad to hear,” ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote on X. “The smartest hardest working journalist & absolutely class act. It was an honor to work with him/ her and later to be guest on a show always worth watching.”

Bartiromo’s time with Fox News wasn’t without controversy. According to PBS News, voting technology company Smartmatic filed a lawsuit against the network, alleging that Bartiromo spread incorrect scuttlebutt about election fraud on the air. She denied the accusations.

Bartiromo joins other high-profile hosts leaving the network in recent years, including Bill O’Reilly, Tucker Carlson, and Trump’s current Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.