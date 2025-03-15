Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘Bloated’ with Gray Hair in Latest Court Appearance

Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in court on Friday, March 14th, where several in attendance noted that the rapper looked noticeably older.

Videos by Suggest

CBS reporter Alice Gainer wrote on X that “Combs walked into [the] courtroom sporting grey hair and a grey beard.” Meanwhile, the New York Post’s Kyle Schnitzer wrote the besieged mogul looked “bloated and old” while in court Friday. Schnitzer also noted that Combs had a stocky build, gray hair, and a gray chinstrap beard.

Following Friday’s hearing, Law&Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner remarked that Combs, who spent his 55th birthday behind bars in November 2024, bore a striking resemblance to “Santa Claus.” She also noted that his dramatically altered appearance caught many reporters by surprise.

The courtroom sketch artist also seemed to back up claims of Diddy’s new jail look.

A gray-haired Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty to the newest version of the government's allegations during a court hearing on Friday. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yW58c2EE9Q — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 15, 2025

Per the Post, Combs entered a not guilty plea to two superseding indictments in his ongoing federal case during Friday’s hearing. The charges include sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution.

Diddy’s Latest Court Appearance Concerned Jury Selection and Discovery Issues

Diddy’s legal team and federal prosecutors presented arguments before the judge concerning jury selection and discovery issues. Among the items discussed was an original tape reportedly held by CNN, allegedly showing Combs acting violently toward his ex, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. It was also suggested that the network may have destroyed the tape.

Combs has been in federal custody since last September after a months-long investigation led to his arrest for allegedly hosting “Freak-Off” parties, where illegal sexual activities were reported. After his arrest, he was moved to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The Bad Boy Records founder will likely stay in prison for at least several more months. His trial starts on May 5. If convicted, he faces at least 15 years to life in prison.

Diddy, currently also facing multiple civil lawsuits over sexual assault allegations, has pleaded not guilty in his federal case. He has firmly denied any wrongdoing.