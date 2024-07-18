singer-maren-morris-breaks-silence-on-viral-wardrobe-malfunction

Maren Morris addressed her recent viral wardrobe malfunction by enlisting the ultimate women’s power anthem, “WAP”.

The Country singer broke the internet when a clip from her performance at Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July picnic in New Jersey revealed a bit more skin than she had planned.

In the footage, Morris struts around the stage in a high-cut, very open denim skirt. With every other step, the strategically placed garment reveals her potentially aching core.

“I truly believe this to be a publicity stunt not a wardrobe malfunction but that’s just my opinion,” the TikTok user posted alonside the footage.

Maren Morris had the best comeback to her viral stage moment at Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July bash in New Jersey. (Image via TikTok / @electra4049)

On Tuesday, she responded on TikTok with deadpan humor, filming herself glancing around awkwardly while Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 hit “WAP” played in the background.

“Hey guyz did anything weird happen today?!?!” she captioned the footage. “Anyways, stream ‘Intermission,’” the next caption read, referring to her five-track EP dropping on Aug. 2.

Meanwhile, she wrote alongside the clip, “I think I’ll frame the skirt.”

The footage of Maren Morris went viral after a wardrobe malfunction gave fans an unexpected peek at her nude underwear. (Image via TikTok / @electra0449)

The skirt she’s referring to is the floor-length denim number with a daring side slit that flaunted her entire left leg. As she belted out her 2018 smash hit “The Middle,” her strutting caused her knee to nudge the skirt, lifting it off her skin. Of course, this nearly caused her cooing lotus to become visible, tantalizing fans.

Fans React to Maren Morris Owning Her Wardrobe Malfunction

In the comments to Maren’s TikTok, fans were overwhelmingly supportive.

“As if I couldn’t love you any more this response is QUEEN energy!!!,” one Patriarchy fighter wrote. A second fan added, “my favorite thing about you is how unbothered you are and as you should queen”.

“I’m on episode 18 of season 35 of that video,” one fan joked about how often they’ve watched the clip.

Image via TikTok / Maren Morris

Even Morris couldn’t resist commenting on her own clip, writing: “Like, I’ve given birth. Nothing embarrasses me anymore 😂”

Indeed, it seems Maren Morris was well aware the garment could potentially cause a wardrobe malfunction. Back in May, she posted a mirror selfie on Instagram wearing the skirt, writing: “yeah, I guess that’s my church skirt”, alongside the image.

One fan quipped in the comments, “the church: Olive Garden”.