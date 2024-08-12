Olympic Swimmer Hospitalized, Misses Closing Ceremony After Race in Polluted Seine River

Irish Olympic swimmer Daniel Wiffen won two gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. Wiffen, 23, took part in the men’s 10-kilometer event in the Seine River.

Once the closing ceremony rolled around, Wiffen was forced to miss the event because he was dealing with a “bug.” That bug prevented him from being a flag-bearer for his country, which of course is a huge honor.

Olympic Swimmer Daniel Wiffen Sick Following Race in Polluted Seine River

Wiffen released a statement on social media on Sunday, August 11 updating fans on his health.

“Thanks to everyone who reached out, I’m incredibly disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to be flag bearer last night,” the statement began.

“Yesterday I rushed to hospital as I was very unwell with a bug that I am being treated for, and am feeling better now. I hope everyone enjoys the evening and I hope to be well enough to see everyone when we get home.”

Following the race, Wiffen stated that it was his first and last time competing in open water. “I’m retiring from open water,” Wiffen stated.