Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Suffers Burns on 75% of Her Body After Boyfriend Sets Her on Fire

Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei is currently recovering after she was attacked and set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya on Monday, Sept. 2.

The New York Post reports that the attack happened at Cheptegei’s home in the western Trans Nzoia County.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom revealed that the distance runner’s boyfriend, identified as Dickson Ndiema, bought a jerrican of petrol, poured it on her, and set her on fire.

Ndiema was also burned in the attack. They were both transported to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city.

According to her parents, Rebecca Cheptegei had bought land in Trans Nzoia to be the county’s athletic training centers. In the report filed by the local chief, it was revealed she and Ndiema fought over the land where the house was built just before the fire.

“The couple were heard quarreling outside their house,” Kosiom said. “During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her.”

Police reported that Cheptegei, who placed 44th in the Paris Olympics marathon race, is now receiving treatment for burns on 75% of her body.

Cheptegei won the Padova Marathon and finished in second place in the 10,000-meter race at the Ugandan Championships in 2022. She also finished fourth in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon that same year.

Rebecca Cheptegei’s Father Speaks Out After She Was Attacked By Boyfriend

While speaking to the Kenyan newspaper The Star, Rebecca’s father Joseph Cheptegei spoke out about the terrifying attack.

“They were just friends and I wonder why he wanted to take away things belonging to my daughter,” Joseph explained. He claimed Rebecca and Dickson were “separated” at the time of the attack.

He also claimed his daughter and Ndiema are involved in a case being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenya.

Cheptegei’s father and Kosiom also stated that Ndiema had snuck into Rebecca’s home to stage the attack.

“The boyfriend is believed to have sneaked into the compound at around 2 p.m. on Sunday,” Kosiom shared. “While the wife and the children were in Church. Upon returning, Dickson, who had procured petrol, began pouring it on Rebecca before he set her ablaze.”

Dr. Owen Menach, who is caring for Cheptegei also told the media outlet, “She is a high-profile patient and we are doing all we can to save her life.”

He then added that Ndiema had 30% of his body burned.