olympian-ilona-maher-avoids-wardrobe-malfunction-in-hilarious-si-swimsuit-shoot-video

Always up for a few laughs, Team USA rugby star Ilona Maher shared a video of herself hilariously avoiding a wardrobe malfunction during the SI Swimsuit cover photoshoot.

In the super funny video, the Olympian was seen covering one of her breasts as she greeted some people on the photoshoot set.

“Welcome, please come in,” Ilona Maher jokingly declared in the SI Swimsuit shoot video. “Please. I got a tit out, don’t worry about it. Hello!”

She also captioned the post with, “Really get to know each other.”

Fans reacted to the video by posting hilarious responses. “When you go to a teaching hospital for your gyno appointment,” one fan wrote.

Another fan stated, “Is this what you’d call a ‘teet and greet’?” while a fellow fan added, “This is how breastfeeding moms greet people.”

Ilona Maher previously gushed about the SI Swimsuit photoshoot. “I’ve seen the pictures, and I look amazing,” she stated. “I think I was definitely worried that I wouldn’t look that good, because, you know, posing in swimsuits can be tough. But I felt so good, and I look so good, and I feel so confident in it.”

The rugby pro also praised the photoshoot’s photographer Ben Watts for the stunning spread. “Ben Watts is an amazing photographer who made me feel so beautiful and feminine and lovely. I hope I get to shoot with them again because it was spectacular. This was such a fun experience. And I hope you enjoy the pictures and see that strong is sexy and beautiful.”

Ilona Maher Says She’s Always Been Considered ‘Masculine’ While Chatting About Female Athlete Stereotypes

During the SI Swimsuit cover interview, Ilona Maher shared her thoughts about being always being considered “masculine” due to her female athletic build.

“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever,” she shared “But I never felt that way. But I don’t think you’re going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”

She further pointed out the differences between male and female athletes. “[Men] get to play rugby and they get paid millions of dollars while we make minimum wage and this won’t be a career for us. I have teammates going into the workforce now, whereas these guys are down there and rugby’s it [for them].”