Olivia Wilde Was Obsessed With This Controversial Early ’00s Trend

The early aughts were a difficult time for every celebrity style-wise, and many of today’s A-listers like Olivia Wilde couldn’t help but follow the decade’s worst trends. While this certainly isn’t the worst fashion we’ve seen from the ‘00s, it’s definitely up there as one of the biggest fashion fails that came from that era.

Olivia Wilde Couldn’t Get Enough Of This Accessory

It’s no surprise that Olivia Wilde took part in this controversial trend since she made her career debut at the height of its popularity. Scarves, decorative and functional, were all the rage, and Wilde, who made her film debut in 2004’s Girl Next Door, was all about that life. She wasn’t the only starlet at the time who subscribed to the questionable style. We also spotted retired actress Cameron Diaz sporting a massive knit scarf in one of her weakest red carpet looks.

Fresh Faced In 2006

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 5: Olivia Wilde attends the rehearsal for the play Speak Truth to Power at the Culture Project on November 5, 2006, in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ESCADA)

In our first photo, Wilde wears a white linen button-down shirt with the collar popped so high that it nearly brushes her cheek. The shirt is unbuttoned down to the middle of Wilde’s chest, which gives the viewer a clear shot of that red and white gauzy scarf she’s wearing.

We actually kind of dig the way the scarf’s red accents complemented her reddish-orange hand bag and her simple, long gold chain. This scarf was apparently a favorite of Wilde’s since we noticed that it popped up again in another red carpet photo just a year later.

Christmas Came Early And Disappointed

NEW YORK – APRIL 17: Olivia Wilde attends the after-party for a special screening of “Fracture” hosted by The Cinema Society and Hugo Boss on April 17, 2007, in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

This look isn’t quite as strong as the previous look was. First of all, the combination of the red from the scarf and the green of the dress is screaming “Christmas” for us, and this photo was taken in April, far too soon for even Christmas in July. While her red shoes do match her scarf, we feel like both could have been swapped out and this look would have drastically improved.

Olivia, You Under There Somewhere?

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 20: Actress Olivia Wilde attends the 944 Magazine’s party with the Bravery and Velvet Revolver held at TAO during the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2008, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images)

Finally, we found a photo of Wilde that’s literally more scarf than woman. We think we spy a brown leather jacket underneath all that scarf, but it’s hard to know for sure. We can’t even see what Wilde’s shirt looks like beneath that busy black and white scarf, so it’s almost impossible to actually rate this look. Wilde looks gorgeous, as always, if that’s any consolation for her. We were so distracted by the scarf that we almost forgot to comment on those boots, which are somehow even uglier than Uggs, we’re sorry to report.

Obviously we’re relieved that the scarf trend hit its end sometime in the last decade, but with trends from the early aughts beginning to see a resurgence (looking at you, thin eyebrows), we’ve got reason to worry that we’ll once again see people wearing scarves that could double as a muumuu.

Similar Stories From Suggest

Emily Blunt’s First Red Carpet Featured Controversial Trend We’re Happy Is Over



Taraji P. Henson’s Outfit Choice During First Red Carpet Is A ’00s Catastrophe



Holly Hunter’s Early Red Carpet Looks Predicted These Fashion Trends, And One Huge No-No