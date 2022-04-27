Olivia Newton-John Posts Throwback Photo With Unlikely Musical Legend Friend

Grease star Olivia Newton-John recently celebrated the birthday of another musical legend on Instagram with a charming throwback photo featuring the two of them. Newton-John had to wish the great Barbra Streisand a happy 80th birthday, and she chose to do so with a photo of the two beautiful singers that must have been taken sometime in the ’70s.

Olivia Newton-John Celebrates Barbra Streisand’s 80th Birthday

Olivia Newton-John hit her almost half a million Instagram followers with a real blast from the past recently when she posted a throwback photo of herself and Funny Girl star Barbra Streisand. Newton-John, a music legend in her own right, gave a shout-out to Streisand in honor of her 80th birthday, writing in the caption, “Happy 80th Birthday @barbrastreisand!”

Most of Newton-John’s followers echoed her well wishes, with one fan writing, “Happy Birthday Barbra. Great pic of my two favorite singers.” Others noted that this photo appeared to be cropped since the original photo also featured famed record producer Lou Rawls.

A Gorgeous Photo, But Someone’s Missing

“Love these two ladies but hate this photo because they have cropped out Lou Rawls,” one eagle-eyed commenter wrote. Indeed, the editing is smooth enough that most people would never realize that there was once a man standing between the two divas, the same man behind the 1976 hit “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine.”

Regardless, it was a very kind gesture that was no doubt well-received. We never imagined we’d ever get the chance to see these two legends side by side, so we’ll take what we can get. If you’re wondering if these two powerhouse songstresses ever sang together, we’re thrilled to inform you that they have!

Newton-John’s Song With Streisand

Newton-John’s Grease co-star John Travolta once teamed up with her on a Christmas album that the duo released in 2012 called This Christmas. Streisand lent her vocal talents to the track “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” and with those three superstar talents working together, there’s no way it wasn’t an instant classic.

We’d also like to wish Streisand a very happy birthday and many more. We wonder if she’ll return the favor when Newton-John’s birthday, which will be her 74th, rolls around in September!

More Stories From Suggest