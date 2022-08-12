Olivia Newton-John Fought Cancer For Decades, Here’s How She Worked To Find A Cure For Everyone

The world was saddened to hear of the death of actress and singer Olivia Newton-John at 73 years old. Newton-John had been battling breast cancer for the last 30 years, and the star worked tirelessly to fund research in hopes of finding a cure.

‘Olivia Has Been A Symbol Of Triumphs And Hope…Sharing Her Journey With Breast Cancer’

Many around the world are remembering Newton-John’s legacy as we mourn her death. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” John Easterling, her husband, wrote. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, the same week that her father passed away. After undergoing a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy, and breast reconstruction surgery, she recovered. It was then that Newton-John started working to find a cure for the disease.

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Is Taking Her Career In A New Direction

The singer donated proceeds from album sales to breast cancer research organizations like Y-ME National Breast Cancer Organization. Newton-John also became a spokesperson for the Liv-Kit, a breast self-examination kit.

Her Research Institute And Wellness Center

In 2012, Newton-John opened the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia. Tragically, just a year later, Newton-John’s breast cancer would return. Newton-John went into remission again but was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2017. This time, the cancer had metastasized to her lower back.

Through it all, Newton-John continued her work in cancer research. In 2015, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute partnered with a local hospital to open the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

“When you’re given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you’re suddenly given a possibility of a time limit,” she told 60 Minutes Australia. “If somebody tells you, ‘You have six months to live,’ very possibly you will because you believe that. So for me, psychologically, it’s better not to have any idea of what they expect or what the last person that has what you have lived, so I don’t, I don’t tune in.”

Newton-John’s Support Of Plant-Based Treatments

Newton-John also explored plant-based treatments, encouraging the medical community to take cannabis and other medicinal plants seriously. “People have this vision from the ’60s of people just sitting around and getting stoned,” she told Today in 2017. “It’s not about that. This plant is a healing plant. I think we need to change the vision of what it is because it helped me greatly and it helps with pain and inflammation.”

Newton-John will be fondly remembered for her work on stage and screen, as well as her tireless pursuit of a cure for cancer. You can donate to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute by following this link.

More From Suggest