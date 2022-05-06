Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Is Taking Her Career In A New Direction

Olivia Newton-John was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s. We know all about her career, but what about her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi? Lattanzi is starting a new business venture that’s partly inspired by her famous mother.

Lattanzi Is No Stranger To The Spotlight

Lattanzi is the daughter of Newton-John and fellow actor, Matt Lattanzi. The couple met on the set of the 1980 classic Xanadu and tied the knot four years later. They welcomed their daughter Chloe in 1986. The couple split in 1995, but remain friendly.

Lattanzi has tried her hand at a variety of different careers, and it’s no surprise she followed in her multitalented parents’ footsteps. Lattanzi acted onstage in a Melbourne production of Hair in 2002. She’s also appeared on reality TV programs like Rock the Cradle and Dancing With the Stars Australia.

In addition to showing up onscreen, Lattanzi has also tried her hand at making music. She’s been releasing music since 2010, and even released an album, No Pain, in 2016. She and her famously musical mom have also collaborated, dropping “You Have to Believe” in 2015 and “The Window in the Wall” in 2021.

Newton-John spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how they came to record the duet, saying, “It was sent to me by a woman I had met at a health clinic a couple of years ago,” the 74-year-old actor said. “I thought it was a beautiful message and thought of Chloe to record it with. It just came into my mind. I had no plans of singing again. I had no plans of recording, but this song just made me do it.”

Her Medicinal Cannabis Farm

So, what does Lattanzi do today? In 2016, she and her partner James Driskill moved to Canby, Oregon to start Laughing Dog Farms, a plant probiotics, biostimulants, and legal marijuana farm. Lattanzi has the full support of her mother; Lattanzi’s step-father, John Easterling, also works with medicinal plants.

The business was partly inspired by Newton-John, who has been battling breast cancer intermittently since 1992, and she has said that medicinal cannabis has been extremely helpful in improving her quality of life.

“I’m very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man,” Newton-John told People. “Now he’s growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area.” Lattanzi has definitely forged her own path in the entertainment industry, taking on music, movies, reality TV, and even medicinal cannabis.

