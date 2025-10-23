Olive Garden Customers Really Push Never-Ending Pasta To The Limits, According To Exasperated Waiter

In this economy, you have to get the best deals you can. That what makes Olive Garden and its Never-Ending Pasta deal so appealing to customers. For one low price, you can get as much pasta as you want.

But every customer knows that never-ending doesn’t actually mean never-ending. Still, that didn’t stop some customers from pushing the promotion to its limits. Taking to Reddit, one exasperated Olive Garden waiter shared that a table wouldn’t stop ordering pasta. They ended up with a receipt that’s a mile long.

They wrote, “Never had a table get this many refills. It was my coworkers table and they were obv hoarding it. He wanted to tell them to stop but the table was too big and it was slow so he didn’t want to compromise his tip.”

Fortunately, the Olive Garden waiter found some sympathetic ears. Many expressed surprise that the customers could hold all that pasta.

One wrote, “Are these people just perpetually constipated because how can you even eat that much pasta without having a life-threatening bowel obstruction.”

Another wrote, “I hope they were stashing leftovers in a purse or something because I cannot imagine eating more than 2 bowls max, and I’d likely not make it to the second. I pray for them when they get home because they probably felt like they were gonna die all night long from the fullness, bloating, and gas.”

And several people expressed sympathy for the waiter.

One wrote, “I worked at OG back in the early 2000’s. I remember dreading this. Think I had a guest do 7 refills. I don’t understand the appeal. I’d be on the toilet for hours if I ate like that. Disgusting.”

Another wrote, “This is so f–king ridiculous. I’m so glad I didn’t get the serving position when I interviewed at OG. There should be some kind of limit put in place like most all you can eat buffets have. 2 hour maximum or no taking it to goetc. I don’t even know how this company makes money off of a stupid promotion like this. Hope they tipped accordingly.”

According to Olive Garden, here’s what the company had to say about its Never Ending Pasta promotion. It writes, “Never-ending refills of your favorite pasta and sauce combinations, starting at $13.99.* It’s all never-ending, from the much-loved never-ending first course of soup or salad and breadsticks to unlimited servings of your favorite pastas, sauces and toppings.”

The promotion also adds, “Create bowl after bowl of delicious combinations with your choice of 4 pastas, 6 homemade sauces—including our NEW limited-time Spicy Three-Meat Sauce—and 3 craveable toppings.”

So while there’s not a set limit, as the name implies, if you order too much pasta, then don’t expect your waiter or waitress to be happy with you.