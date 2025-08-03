Ohio Man Who Shot Wife Dead In Front Of Children While En Route To Photo Shoot Learns Fate

Mohammed Mondal, a 47-year-old Ohio father, will spend decades in prison after pleading guilty in connection with his wife’s 2023 shooting death. At the time, Mondal, his wife, Stacy, and their children were en route to a photo shoot. Mondal shot his wife in front of them, believing she was having an affair.

Records reviewed by Law & Crime revealed that Mohammed Mondal was sentenced to spend between 25 to 30 years and a half in a state correctional facility. He had previously agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment.

In turn, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office reduced the charges filed against him, which included aggravated murder and felonious assault after he shot his wife multiple times in November 2023, killing her.

Fatal Shooting

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet detailed that the incident occurred on Monday, November 6, 2023. At the time, Mohammed and Stacy Mondal, alongside their children, a toddler and a newborn, were driving to a JCPenney for a photo shoot.

However, at one point during the trip, an argument broke out between the parents. Moments later, the police were called. The caller was Mondal, who initially said he had accidentally shot his wife, later changing his story, saying he had shot her in self-defense. The children witnessed, horrified, their own father killing their mother.

Police managed to locate Mondal’s vehicle and followed it to a hospital. Deputies met the Mondal family, noticing Stacy “slumped to the left side towards the center console,” bloodied.

Stacy Mondal succumbed to her injuries shortly after. Meanwhile, Mohammed Mondal insisted he had acted in self-defense, saying that Stacy had attempted to reach for his gun. He allegedly further told the police that Stacy had pointed a gun she found in the open center console first.

Additionally, Mondal allegedly told deputies that he and his wife had been dealing with “marital problems.” He accused his wife of having an affair with a neighbor, as per the affidavit. The document added that Mondal believed his wife had affairs with at least two men, and, at the time of the incident, his father-in-law was following him.

Investigators were unable to verify the affair claims. Furthermore, evidence showed Stacy never fired a single shot during the incident.

In total, Mohammed Mondal shot Stacy Mondal seven times. In the affidavit, it is described how Mondal stated he needed to “neutralize the threat,” and insisted he was “not the bad guy.”