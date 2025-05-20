Father Sentenced After 1-Year-Old Son Dies After Ingesting Fentanyl

More than a year after his one-year-old son died after ingesting fentanyl, Cincinnati father Kymani Walker has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide and endangering children.

According to WCPO, the incident took place on February 12, 2024. Cincinnati Police Department officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a West North Bend Road residence. Upon arrival, police found one-year-old Kymari Walker unconscious and not breathing. The toddler was declared dead at the scene.

It was later revealed by a coroner’s report that Kymari had ingested fentanyl, which was determined to be the cause of his death. An investigation conducted at the time ended up with Kymani Walker, Kymari’s father, being arrested on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Walker’s Story

Court documents obtained by the outlet revealed that Walker told police that, two days before Kymari’s death, he had gotten into an argument with his one-year-old’s mother. Leaving home with Kymari, Walker stayed for a few days with his grandparents at their home.

A day later, Kymari’s mother picked up the one-year-old and attended a Super Bowl party. Walker remained at his grandparents’ home while Kymari and his mother went to the party, planning to return home afterward.

While they were at the party, a friend of Walker’s reportedly asked him to borrow a digital scale from his apartment, as per court documents. Walker provided a key to his friend. After Kymari and his mother returned from the Super Bowl party, the one-year-old found the digital scale. It had fentanyl residue in it, and he ended up ingesting it.

As per Walker, he didn’t have any drugs in the apartment. However, he did admit to police that his friend was an alleged drug dealer.

Sentenced

In March 2025, Kymari Walker pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and endangering children. In May 2025, he was sentenced to two 12-month sentences, one per each count, to be served concurrently.

“This tragedy has devastated him,” Walker’s step-grandfather said in Walker’s sentencing hearing. “Nothing in the world means more to him than his sons.”

During the sentencing hearing, Walker’s attorney, Robert Jones, told the judge that “no one really wants him to go to prison.” Walker had requested probation, which was ultimately denied.

“There’s no one here, you know, maybe apart from the state of Ohio, banging their drums saying Mr. Walker deserves prison for what happened,” Jones added.

Meanwhile, Walker took full accountability for the death of his son in court.

“Living without my son has been a nightmare,” Walker added.