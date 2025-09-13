Ohio Man Killed Ex And Her Son, Took An Uber To Toss Her Body Off Bridge

A 25-year-old Ohio man, Desean Brown, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2020 murders of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son, Nylo.

According to a press release issued by Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Connie Pillich, Brown was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, September 10. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder.

The plea agreement took the death penalty off the table. As per the release, the agreement was proposed by the previous administration, and it was finally accepted when Brown was found competent to stand trial.

“What Brown did was ruthless, and this plea deal reflects that,” Prosecutor Pillich said. “This sentence delivers justice for both Nyteisha and Nylo.”

As reported by The Cincinnati Enquirer, Desean Brown and Nyteisha Latimore had been in a previous relationship. However, at the time, he was staying at her apartment.

Everything changed on or about December 5, 2020. Brown stabbed Nyteisha 11 times in the neck, brutally killing her. Later, during the early hours of December 6, 2020, Brown took Nylo in his stroller to the Purple Poeple Bridge Downtown. Upon arrival, he threw the 3-year-old with his stroller into the Ohio River, prosecutors said.

The 3-year-old’s body has never been found.

eBay Body Bag, Uber Drive

According to prosecutors, Brown went on to live with Nyteisha’s body for days. Eventually, he ordered a body bag from eBay and placed the woman inside it. It was argued in court that there was so much blood at the scene that the blood leaked into the apartment below.

With Nyteisha’s body inside the body bag, Brown took an Uber to the same bridge on December 11, 2020. He attempted to throw the bag into the Ohio River, but he failed. The bag actually got stuck on a ledge, later to be found by a passerby who alerted the police.

Nylo’s father reported the boy missing. While the toddler was never found, his stroller was recovered from the water.

For five years, Brown was examined by multiple mental health professionals. It was only after a psychologist determined that he was faking his symptoms that he was ruled competent to stand trial. This eventually led to his guilty plea, which spared his life.

Present in court were the victims’ family members. Among them was Rodrick Lattimore, Nyteisha’s father, who directed his anger at Brown.

“I just want this guy to know that you had no right to put your hands on my daughter, to murder my daughter and my grandson the way you did,” Mr. Lattimore said, as per WLWT.