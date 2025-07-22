California Man Allegedly Bought Body Bag From Amazon A Week Before Killing His Boss In Bass Lake

A 21-year-old California man, Audrik Matevosian, is accused of killing his 75-year-old boss, Robert Boyajian. Allegedly, Matevosian purchased a body bag from Amazon a week before killing Boyajian, who reportedly treated him like a grandson.

As reported by Law & Crime, citing the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, the police investigation began on Monday, July 14. Police responded at a time after a welfare check was requested after the 75-year-old failed to attend a meeting and was unreachable.

Upon arriving at Boyajian’s Bass Lake residence, they found his vehicle in his garage. His briefcase and Apple Watch were found inside the home, but his cellphone, wallet, and bedding were all missing. He was nowhere to be found.

To gain access to the home’s security cameras, authorities recruited the help of Matevosian. According to police, Matevosian provided passwords and instructed authorities on which apps to use to access the footage. However, the footage was not found.

Then, Matevosian allegedly shared a screenshot with investigators, which showed that the security system was offline. Then he allegedly directed police to a DVR found inside a closet. The DVR was missing, according to Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

A search warrant for Boyajian’s financial records was obtained by investigators. It showed that, on Sunday, July 13, someone had withdrawn $1,000 from Boyajian’s account. Surveillance footage then allegedly showed Matevosian withdrawing the money from an ATM in Clovis, California.

Alleged Confession

Police executed a search warrant on Matevosian’s home on July 16. Inside, they allegedly found two firearms from his room, including one that was reported stolen in March. The other belonged to Boyajian.

Then, Matevosian allegedly confessed to the murder while speaking with detectives. However, this came following different contradicting stories.

According to Sheriff Pogue, Matevosian claimed that Boyajian had taken his own life. Then, he allegedly said that the 75-year-old had requested assistance in his suicide.

Finally, Matevosian allegedly admitted to killing Boyajian on Saturday, July 12, burying his body in a cave in the Mojave Desert. According to police, Matevosian said he was motivated to murder Boyajian because he was resentful of Boyajian, claiming he had “spoken disparagingly about his family.”

Furthermore, the 21-year-old allegedly admitted to planning the murder by purchasing a body bag from Amazon one week before the murder.

Authorities managed to locate Boyajian’s body in the location Matevosian provided. Allegedly, both men had visited the location on a previous trip.

Matevosian was charged with first-degree murder with three special circumstances. Additionally, he was charged with grand theft.

Despite his alleged confession, Audrik Matevosian pleaded not guilty on Friday, July 18, as reported by KFSN.

Matevosian’s parents, as per the outlet, delivered a written statement, saying that they were shocked by their son’s alleged actions. They claimed that Boyajian considered him a grandson.