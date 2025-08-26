Ohio High School Freshman Paralyzed Following Football Tackle

A 15-year-old Ohio high school freshman, Mayson White, suffered a serious accident while playing football. After making a tackle, Mayson fractured a spinal nerve, which caused him to become paralyzed.

Tuscarawas Valley Local School District Superintendent Derek Varansky announced the news via a Facebook post. According to him, the incident occurred on Friday, August 24.

Wayne, a Tuscarawas Valley High School freshman, was playing football at Waynedale in Wayne County and became seriously injured during a tackle. He fractured his cervical spinal nerve 4 (C4), putting pressure on his spine.

While Varansky revealed that he underwent surgery the following day, which fortunately went well, Wayne’s family has shared that he has been left paralyzed. He can partially move his right arm, but has lost mobility in his hand and his legs.

“Mayson is a strong young man, and we are rooting for him,” Varansky added. “The TV community is a special place, and his family, and our district, thank you for your ongoing support and care. We will continue to provide ongoing support to Mayson and his family in the days to come.”

The superintendent announced that the football team, coaches, and administration will meet with counselors to provide the appropriate support to the football team and staff. Additionally, anyone seeking counseling can reach out, and the school district will cover the costs.

Fundraiser

A GoFundMe was set up to help cover Mayson’s medical expenses. It has raised more than $41,000 out of its $50,000 goal. The 15-year-old’s aunt, Lauren, revealed that the freshman will spend about a month in the hospital, followed by extensive therapy.

“Maysons got his whole life ahead of him and he’s one of the strongest boys I know. He’s so sweet and has the kindest heart I know of,” Lauren said. “His love for sports will never go un-noticed. And tho Maysons life after the hospital may look a little different… He’s still the same Mayson!!!”

In an August 25 update, it was revealed that Mayson White is slowly improving. Doctors have started a feeding tube, and he can sit up at a 45-degree angle. He has received “so many cards” from his loved ones and has his family beside him every step of the way.