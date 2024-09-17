OceanGate Titan Passengers’ Eerie Final Words Revealed in New Hearing

Final messages from OceanGate’s Titan were revealed during a public hearing, showing the last moments of the five crew members onboard.

During its ill-fated June 2023 voyage to the Titanic wreck, one of the final messages transmitted from the doomed Titan submersible was “all good here,” as revealed in a presentation from a U.S. Coast Guard hearing regarding the tragic implosion.

The Titan crew had been communicating via text messages with the support vessel, Polar Prince, which had requested “better comms” after briefly losing contact—just prior to the crew sending their message.

The Polar Prince continuously inquired whether the Titan crew could still see the support vessel on their onboard display. In response, they assured him, stating, “Yes,” and “all is good here.”

The OceanGate Titan Also Shared Their Location Before Communication Was Lost

The final communication from the submersible was transmitted at a depth of approximately 3,341 meters, stating, “Dropped two wts.” This refers to the release of weights, as confirmed by the Coast Guard, per ABC News.

The U.S. Coast Guard presented an image of the Titan submersible’s tail cone during a formal marine board hearing. (Image via U.S. Coast Guard)

According to the Coast Guard, all communications and tracking between the submersible and the Polar Prince were lost at a depth of 3,346 meters.

Four days later, debris from the Titan was discovered on the ocean floor. Tragically, all five crew members, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, were confirmed to have perished in a catastrophic implosion.

During the hearing on Monday, the Coast Guard unveiled a new image depicting Titan debris. The footage included the tail cone, resting on the ocean floor.

On Monday, ten former employees of OceanGate, the company behind the Titan expedition, testified as part of a group of 24 witnesses before the Titan Marine Board of Investigation. The board is examining the factors that led to the tragedy.

Some experts believe that those on board the Titan submersible may have become aware of their impending fate between 48 and 71 seconds prior to the catastrophic implosion.

Last month, the family of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of the victims on board, filed a lawsuit against OceanGate. They accuse the company of ongoing carelessness, recklessness, and negligence that resulted in the tragic implosion.

The submersible company has stopped all exploration and commercial activities after the implosion.