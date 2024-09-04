Titanic’s Iconic Deck Railing Breaks Off, Lands on Seafloor in New Video

Historians and history enthusiasts alike are shocked as new photos from the wreck of the RMS Titanic show its iconic deck railing has broken off and is now on the seafloor.

In a recent update, the RMS Titanic, Inc. revealed that its expedition team was finally able to get their first glance at the famous railing on July 29.

However, the moment quickly turned grim for the team. They saw the famous railing featured in James Cameron’s Titanic was missing a 15-foot section on the port side.

The latest scans and images of #TITANIC reveal many changes to the wrecksite and provide insight into how the great liner is deteriorating. A notable change is the loss of a 15-foot section of railing from the port side bow. pic.twitter.com/HxbLQ2S5R8 — RMS Titanic, Inc. (@RMSTitanic_Inc) September 2, 2024

“The expedition team and partners at 3D at Depth immediately reviewed the multibeam imagery from two days prior to confirm that the section of railing had fallen as one piece and was lying on the seafloor directly below,” the RMS Titanic, Inc. revealed. “We are saddened by this loss and the inevitable decay of the Ship and the debris.”

The organization further revealed that over the next few weeks and months, it will conduct a more thorough review. It will observe the Titanic’s condition and changes over time. “Although Titanic’s collapse is inevitable, this evidence strengthens our mission to preserve and document what we can before it is too late.”

RMS Titanic, Inc. also revealed that during its wreck site expedition, it captured more than two million photos of debris. The 20-day expedition was the organization’s first trip down to the site in nearly 14 years.

Despite being deemed “unsinkable,” the Titanic tragically sank in the early hours of April 12, 1912. Unfortunately, the famous ship did not have enough lifeboats for all passengers and crew. A total of 1,503 people perished in the sinking.

On September 1, 1985, the wreck of the Titanic was discovered by Dr. Robert Ballard and Jean-Lous Michel.

A RMS Titanic, Inc. Director Says the Railing Discovery is a ‘Reminder of the Deterioration That’s Happening’

While speaking to BBC, the director of collections at RMS Titanic, Inc., Tosmasina Ray, stated the railing discovery is a “reminder of the deterioration that’s happening every day” at the wreck of the Titanic.

“People ask all the time, ‘How long is Titanic going to be there?’” Ray said. “We just don’t know but we’re watching it in real time.”

The RMS Titanic, Inc. expedition team was able to rediscover the bronze statue of “Diana of Versailles.”

It was last seen and photographed by Ballard in 1986.

The status is 2 feet tall and was located in the first-class passenger lounge on the ship.

“It was like finding a needle in a haystack, and to rediscover this year was momentous,” James Penca, a Titanic researcher and Witness Titanic podcast presenter, shared with BBC. He also stated the status was ripped off its mantle when the ship famously split during the sinking.

Penca then said that the statue’s rediscovery is a perfect argument that the Titanic is a grave site. It should be left alone.