oak-ridge-boys-singer-joe-bonsall-dead-at-76

Joe Bonsall, the tenor singer of the iconic country music group The Oak Ridge Boys, has passed away at the age of 76.

The news arrives less than ten days after the July 1 passing of Rusty Golden, a 65-year-old musician and son of William Lee Golden of The Oak Ridge Boys. Both Golden and Bonsall were residents of Hendersonville, Tennessee.

“Bonsall, of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed on to Glory on July 9, 2024, from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis,” a press release read. “He leaves behind his precious wife, Mary Ann, daughters Jennifer and Sabrina, granddaughter Breanne, grandson Luke, two great-grandsons, Chance and Grey, and a sister, Nancy. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph S. Bonsall Sr. and Lillie Bonsall.”

Originally from Philadelphia, Bonsall lived in the Nashville area for nearly 40 years. He became a member of The Oak Ridge Boys in 1973.

Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys perform in 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

According to a release, Bonsall was a dedicated member of The Oak Ridge Boys for 50 years and a distinguished member of the Grand Ole Opry. His prolific career earned him induction into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“Joseph is also the author of 11 books including his latest, a memoir entitled I See Myself, which releases in November,” the statement added.

Joe had many passions, including singing, reading, writing, playing the banjo, working on the farm, and supporting the Philadelphia Phillies. However, the statement noted his faith in Jesus and his love for his family were most important to him.

Fans and Fellow Country Music Artists pay Tribute to Oak Ridge Boys Singer Joe Bonsall

Tributes from the Country Music industry quickly found their way to social media.

“Joe had amazing talent and a wonderful personality and he will be missed terribly by everyone who knew him,” Travis Tritt wrote in part on X.

Singer John Rich also paid tribute. “Joe was a real friend, and someone I looked up to not only as an artist, but as a man. He’s left a legacy of incredible music, and endless accounts of his kind heartedness,” he wrote.

We express our deepest gratitude for the cherished memories, joyful moments, and undoubtedly, your remarkable tenor voice.



We will miss you, Joe. ♥️

Of course, after the news of Joe Bonsall’s passing spread, fans also flooded social media with tributes and condolences.

“One of the best tenors ever,” one fan noted. “I’m speechless right now. My heart has no words. Sending love & prayers to his family, friends, the Oaks, & my fellow Oaks fans,” another fan added. “We lost a real legend today,” a third fan declared.

Meanwhile, one Oak Ridge Boys fan shared a personal story showcasing Joe Bonsall’s generosity.

“Met him in Las Vegas a few years ago at Battista’s Hole in the Wall Italian restaurant. Joe and the boys sang happy 50th birthday to Navy bro Kevin. Rest In Peace in His eternal glory Joe,” they wrote.