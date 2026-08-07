Harry Jowsey Says Kissing Multiple Women Per Night On His Dating Show Was “Scary”

Harry Jowsey says one aspect of filming his new dating series proved more intimidating than viewers might expect: kissing multiple women in a single night.

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Speaking with PEOPLE, the reality television personality described the experience as “scary,” explaining that navigating romantic connections with numerous contestants during production created unexpected challenges.

Jowsey stars in Netflix’s Let’s Marry Harry, a dating series that follows him as he searches for a long-term partner among 20 women. While the show’s premise centers on romance, he told the outlet that balancing relationships with so many contestants required him to approach every interaction thoughtfully.

The third episode in particular stands out from the others: “Why Do I Keep Kissing Everyone?” In that episode, Jowsey kisses 11 out of the 15 women in the show. Although he expressed that it was “fun,” it weighed on him.

In a confessional, he shared his doubts about what he was doing. “Wow. What am I doing? I have to leave tomorrow. I have to quit. Holy s–t, I’ve kissed the whole house tonight,” he said. “This is not the point of this. I should not kiss everyone. I’m here for a reason. I’m here to find my wife.”

Harry Jowsey Didn’t Want To Upset Any Of The Other Girls

Harry Jowsey found it difficult to take part of the show without upsetting any of the other participants.

“In this experience, it got a little bit scary,” he told the outlet. “I remember halfway through, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to upset another girl by kissing all the other girls.’ That was a little bit daunting.”

“There was a lot of push and pull, wanting to explore connections with someone, as well as trying to not to upset other people,” he continued. “That was pretty scary.”

Amanda Kloots, one of Jowsey’s confidants, backed up what he was saying. “He really did care about not making any of these women feel bad about themselves or about being there.”