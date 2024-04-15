O.J. Simpson’s Last Will and Testament Reveals Controversial Athlete’s ‘Last Wishes’

O.J. Simpson’s last will and testament has been made public less than a week after the controversial athlete died at the age of 76.

According to 8NewsNow, the will was filed by Cassady Law Offices, P.C., and was signed on Jan. 24. O.J. placed his attorney in charge of administering his estate. His son, Justin, was listed as his successor in the event his attorney would be unable to perform those duties.

Simpson also gave all of his property to a trust, which was formed in Jan. 2024.

Justin is the youngest child of O.J. His mother, Nicole Brown Simpson, was murdered on June 12, 1994, outside her Brentwood Condo alongside good friend Ron Goldman.

O.J. was accused of murdering Nicole and Ron due to his violent past with Nicole. Nearly nine months into the “Trial of the Century,” the jurors acquitted O.J. of murder. However, he was later deemed liable for Nicole and Ron’s deaths and was ordered to pay the Brown and Goldman families $33.5 million.

He never paid the families. Simpson died after battling prostate cancer for nearly a year. He announced his cancer diagnosis last spring.

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown’s Children Have ‘Good’ Lives Following the 1994 Murders

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, David Brobeck, the godfather of O.J. Simpson’s youngest child, Justin, spoke about how Justin and his sister Sydney have lived “good” lives following the murder of their mother, Nicole Brown.

Brobeck revealed that he and his wife Gaye were close friends and neighbors to the Brown family. During the trial, the kids would spend time with the Brobecks “almost every day.” They also served as their “practice grandkids.”

“The kids received tremendous love and attention and support,” Brobeck recalled. “We live in a guarded area, so the media could not get in here, which was a blessing. And so the kids were, I think, very well protected and loved by a lot of folks here. We took them places that were really safe.”

The Brobecks also hosted slumber parties, played games, and baked cookies with the kids. “We just happened to be across street neighbors who knew them and were here, and the kids just gravitated to us.”

Brobeck said now that the kids have grown up, he and his wife still remain in touch with Justin. “He’s a really solid young man. I still call him a kid or young man, he’s like 35 years old. Yeah, just a great person, and his wife [Alycia Browne] is wonderful and their little child [Lana] is wonderful.”