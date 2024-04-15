O.J. Simpson to Be Cremated, Estate Executor Says ‘Hard No’ to CTE Brain Study

Less than a week after O.J. Simpson passed away following a battle with prostate cancer, the disgraced NFL star’s estate executor announced not only will his body be cremated, but there are no plans to donate his brain to science.

According to the New York Post, Simpson’s executor, Malcolm LaVergne mentioned he was contacted about the CTE study. “On at least one occasion, someone has called saying he’s a CTE guy who studies the brain.”

The CTE study is for a brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy. It has been studied in former football players over the years.

It is associated with behavioral and cognitive issues that are related to repeated head injuries that football players sustain while playing the sport. Among the common symptoms of CTE is violent behavior.

When asked if O.J. Simpson’s brain will be studied, LaVergne declared, “That’s a hard no. His entire body, including his brain, will be cremated.”

However, LaVergne then said that he was planning to consult the late athlete’s family about the matter. “I may consult with the children on it, but I haven’t heard anything about it,” he pointed out. “So it’s just not going to happen. O.J. wants all of his body cremated for his children to do what they see fit.”

LaVergne noted that all four of Simpson’s children signed off on the cremation paperwork. O.J.’s doctor also signed the death certificate for the process as well. Additional paperwork is scheduled to be completed later today.

“Tuesday is the predicted… day that he will actually be cremated,” LaVergne stated. “That’s what O.J. wanted. Those are O.J.’s wishes, and that’s what the kids are telling me.”

LaVergne did not discuss what Simpson’s children are planning to do with the ashes.

O.J. Simpson’s Estate Executor Says There’s ‘No Specific Plans’ for a Funeral Service

Meanwhile, LaVergne shared there are currently no specific funeral plans for O.J. Simpson.

“There is however a possibility that there will be a celebration of life-type service at a later date and time,” he said. “Which will be limited to Mr. Simpson’s close circle of friends and family.”

A spokesman for the Diocese of Orange in southern California, which manages the Ascension Cemetery where O.J.’s ex-wife Nicole Brown is buried, shared with the New York Post the Simpson family has not contacted the organization for any funeral or burial services.

A spokesperson for the Golden Gate National Cemetery, where O.J.’s parents, Jimm and Eunice, are buried, also stated he will not be buried there due to him not being a veteran. The cemetery is also full.

O.J. Simpson became infamous in the early ’90s after being accused of murdering Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman. O.J. and Nicole were married for seven years and were known for having an abusive relationship. Nicole filed for divorce in 1992. She shared two children with O.J.

The murders occurred at Nicole’s Brentwood condo on June 12, 1994. During the “Trial of the Century,” O.J. was acquitted of all murder charges.

O.J. shared three children with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley. His daughter, Aaren, died by accidental drowning in the late ’70s.