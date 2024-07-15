O.J. Simpson Left Out of ‘In Memoriam’ Segment at 2024 ESPYs

Former NFL MVP and Heisman Award winner O.J. Simpson died on April 11 after a long-standing battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.

Simpson was no doubt one of the more controversial public figures of his time. But he was also one of the more polarizing sports figures.

O.J. Simpson Not Mentioned at 2024 ESPYs Awards

Many fans wondered whether sports network ESPN would honor him at the 2024 ESPY Awards last week. No such thing happened.

“The 2024 ESPYs paid tribute Thursday night to the many great athletes who passed away in the last 12 months. But one name was notably left out: O.J. Simpson,” TMZ wrote.

“The annual award show took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. And as they do every year, ESPN officials ran their “In Memoriam” segment to reflect on the stars the sports world lost since the last iteration of the event.”

“Willie Mays, Jerry West, Larry Allen and Bill Walton, among others, were shouted out during the impactful portion of the show. Simpson, however, was not.”

BET Catches Backlash For Honoring O.J.

Perhaps the backlash BET received played a role in Simpson not being honored at the ESPYS. The network’s decision to do so was met with criticism. Mainly from the families of OJ’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was on trial for killing both of them in 1994.

“Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s families are slamming O.J. Simpson’s “In Memoriam” tribute at the BET Awards … calling it entirely inappropriate,” TMZ wrote.

Ron’s father Fred Goldman had a lot to say about the matter. Telling the outlet that the tribute to Simpson had “no positive spin.” Which he found to be incredibly disappointing.

“Fred insists, even though they probably won’t, BET should issue an apology. I think they shouldn’t include anyone of that caliber — a wife-beater, murderer. I can’t imagine why they would include someone like that.”