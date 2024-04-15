O.J. Simpson ‘Had Dreams of Killing’ Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson, Friend Recalls

A friend of O.J. Simpson is claiming that the controversial athlete admitted to having dreams about killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson the day after her and Ron Goldman’s infamous 1994 murders.

A one-time friend of O.J.’s and former LAPD officer, Ron Shipp, told PEOPLE the conversation occurred just before the once-famous NFL player was called in for questioning about the murders.

“He went down there, and they questioned him on all and why his finger was cut, all of those things,“ Shipp recalled. Simpson told him the detectives had asked him to take a lie detector test. “And I said, ‘What did you do?’” Shipp recounted. To which O.J. said he didn’t take the lie detector test.

“But it turns out that he did take it,” Shipp shared. “Nobody really knew that. but I guess he failed miserably, but I didn’t know it either. He told me he didn’t want to take it, And I said, ‘Why?’ and he said because he had dreams of killing her.”

Admitted to being shocked, Shipp remembered saying, “I said, ‘Man, you had dreams of killing her? And he goes, ‘Yeah. But I didn’t want that. I didn’t want to take it because I didn’t want the needle to pop up or something like that.’”

Shipp became a witness for the prosecution of Simpson’s trial. He discussed the conversation while testifying.

Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman were murdered on June 12, 1994, outside Brown’s Los Angeles Brentwood neighborhood condo.

After police began to question him due to his violent past with Nicole, Simpson and his longtime AC Cowling pulled off the famous Ford Bronco low-speed police chase.

Simpson was eventually arrested and charged with the murders. However, he was eventually acquitted.

O.J. Simpson’s Former Friend Recalls When He Became Suspicious of His Involvement With Nicole Brown’s Death

Shipp also stated he became suspicious of O.J. Simpson when he noticed a cut on his hand. When asked about the injury, Simpson allegedly “changed his story about the cut three different times.”

The former LAPD officer then said he became more suspicious of O.J. when he asked about DNA testing. “He did ask, ‘How long does it take DNA to come back?’ And I think I told him at the time two months or something.”

Shipp admitted after answering all the questions and the conversations he had with Simpson, he left the disgraced athlete’s home knowing he did it. “There was just no, if, ands, or buts.”

Shipp believed O.J. invited him over after he met with the detectives because of his experience as an LAPD officer.

That’s one of the reasons I think he kept me that night,” Shipp pointed out. “But I was [retired] by then, but he just wanted me to answer all these questions, so I guess he could feel good about himself or think, ‘Oh I’m going to jail.’”

Shipp went on to add that he was brokenhearted as he left Simpson’s home that night. “I really kept asking myself, ‘Why am I still here?’”

“You’re thinking in your mind that he killed her. It’s still a shock to me, and you’re praying and you’re thinking, ‘Yeah, I hope you didn’t do this.’ But it had all the things that made me think, ‘You killed your wife.’”

O.J. Simpson died on April 10 after battling prostate cancer for nearly a year. He never admitted to murdering Nicole Brown or Ron Goldman.