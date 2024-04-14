O.J. Simpson Allegedly Hired Mafia Members to Murder Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson, Source Claims

A longtime Hollywood private detective has disclosed new details about who may have been behind the infamous 1994 murders of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

According to the private investigator Paul Barresi said that a Los Angeles collection agency owner John Dunton alleged the disgraced NFL star had hired hitmen from the Gambino mob family to kill Nicole. He said he has remained silent over the years due to fear of “reprisal” from the Mafia.

Barresi played a recording of the conversation he had with Dunton for the New York Post. As he spoke to Barresi, Dunto said he had learned of Simpson’s whereabouts the night of Nicole and Ron’s murders from a person in his circle, who was connected to the famed athlete.

However, Dunton didn’t fully reveal who had given him such information. Barresi said he first spoke to the collection agency owner 30 years ago.

Despite not getting much out of him at the time of O.J.’s 1995 murder trial, the private investigator decided to reach out to Dunton once again after news broke about Simpson’s death.

O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders during the “Trial of the Century” in 1995. He was later found liable for the deaths of Nicole and Ron in a 1997 civil case brought on by the Browns and Goldmans. He had been ordered to pay $33.5 million to the families, but never completely paid.

Collection Agency Owner Claims Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s Deaths Were ‘Mob Hit’

Barresi shared he spoke to Dunton just last week about what happened the night of the murder. Dunton had insisted the killings were a “mob hit.”

“100 percent,” Dunton insisted in the recorded interview. “The four guys that came, they were members of the Gamino family.”

“They were involved in all kinds of stuff. You know what the mob does. The bottom line is everything was done with O.J.’s direction. That’s what happened.”

Dunton further claimed that O.J. Simpson had gone to Nicole’s Brentwood condo to witness the murders.

“He was there,” he continued. “I don’t know what he did, but he was there. He knew these men were going over to Nicole’s house to kill her. He wanted to be there. I don’t know why.”

Dunton continued to discuss Simpson by stating he was “glad” the athlete was dead. “What he did was a really horrible thing,” he added. “And I went through hell because of that.”

Dunton did say that due to him being friendly with the police, he tipped them off about what he had learned about the murders.

Although he wanted to be anonymous, he was called to testify about what he knew to a grand jury that was investigating O.J.’s friend, Al Cowling. When he refused to testify, the judge held Dunton in jail for contempt.

Meanwhile, Dunton’s former attorney, Robert Rentzer shared that he finally got his client out of jail after 23 days. He admitted he never heard anything about the mob hit on Nicole Brown Simpson. But he did acknowledge that Dunton was previously afraid to say something.

O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday, April 10, after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 76 at the time of his death.