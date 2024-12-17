new-york-city-christmas-market-destroyed-by-massive-fire

One of the New York City Christmas markets was partially destroyed in a massive blaze that left one firefighter seriously injured.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) told the New York Post that the fire occurred on Monday, Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. at the Herald Square Christmas Market on Broadway between West 35th and West 36th Streets.

Nearly 20 shops, which sold various items from ornaments to apparel, were destroyed in the fire.

A YouTuber known as THEMAJESTIRIUM1 managed to capture firefighters on the scene working to take down the blaze.



A dozen FDNY units, including 60 fire and EMS personnel, responded to the fire.

The outlet further reported that one firefighter suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze. They were transported to NYU Langone’s Tisch Hospital.

Melissa Glassman, who helps one of her friends run a shop at the Herald Square market, told the out the damage was “startling.”

“It was more than I even imagined,” Glassman revealed. “I think it’s kind of weird.”

Despite the loss of Christmas market, New York City shoppers stated that the fire wouldn’t put a damper on their holiday gifting plans.

“I don’t think it’s going to affect us as the shoppers,” one shopper, who went by Marcus G, stated. “If it’s anyone I feel bad for, it’s the vendors.”

A GoFundMe Was Set Up For the New York City Christmas Market Vendors Following Devastating Fire

Following the devastating fire at Herald Square, a GoFundMe was set up for the vendors impacted by the New York City Christmas market blaze.

“While we work to get the affected section of the market back up and running, many people have asked what they can do to help,” the GoFundMe organizers wrote. “One hundred percent of the funds raised during this campaign will go to the impacted vendors.”

The vendors impacted were:

Kai Bei Can Yin/Chicken Shashlik

Hunch Jewelry

Spoonable Spirits

Unique Glass Ornaments

Brooklyn Bay

Y-Y Official

Happy L

Cozy Elements

NUR

Patok By Rach

Fry Shack – Lemak Kitchen

Tshirt and more

United Leather

Doviana

Square Pizza

Cheese Wheel Pasta

The GoFundMe organizers also encouraged everyone to continue shopping at the Herald Square Market, as most of the area was untouched and is running normally.

“Now is the time to come together and support the small businesses that bring holiday traditions to our city,” the organizers added.

Since its launch, the GoFundMe has raised $5,000 from nearly 75 donors. Its goal is $80,000.