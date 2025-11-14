NYC Designer’s Friends Joked About Her Death, Hours Later She Was Found Dead

This is why you shouldn’t joke about death. A NYC fashion designer’s friends joked over text that “maybe she’s dead.” Hours later, authorities would discover her body at the Montauk Yacht Club.

33-year-old Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, a NYC fashion designer, went to the club to meet with investor Christopher Durnan. This was on August 4. The designer wanted to discuss expanding her swimwear company, via New York Post.

“If you guys are looking for more money, let’s sit down and talk about it,” Durnan wrote in a text to Nolan-O’Slatarra.

So, the NYC designer met with Durnan. The two ended up taking a ride on one of his boats to drink champagne and watch the sunset. Meanwhile, her friends became concerned when the NYC designer didn’t respond to their texts.

They tracked her location to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. “lmao. I’m sure her phone died. Or maybe she’s dead,” one friend wrote in a group message.

However, Nolan-O’Slatarra returned to the yacht club. “Lol I’m at the yacht club now, my phone is on,” she wrote to the group.

But an hour later, she would actually be dead. People found her dead on the boat after hearing screams. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses saw Durnan, without clothes, running around and trying to get people’s attention.

“I think for me it’s like, ‘Why is the man naked, right?’” one unidentified friend questioned.

NYC authorities pronounced the designer dead. At this time, the cause of death is under investigation. However, they theorize she died from an accidental overdose. They’re trying to identify where the designer got potential drugs.

“[These dealers] may or may not have known [they were selling] poison to this girl, but that doesn’t matter,” a source said. “With higher profile cases like this poor girl in Montauk, you’re going to see more and more of these dealers getting locked up.”

If found, these drug deals will face “manslaughter or [criminally negligent] homicide charges.” The source also said, “There’s a slew of possession and trafficking charges, and they could decide to get [federal authorities] involved, which would mean more time in prison if these bastards are convicted.”